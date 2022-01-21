Former Transport Administration suspected of corruption

The Internal Security Service suspects former Transport Administration public transportation department manager Kirke Williamson of violating her operating restrictions on a large scale.

The public prosecutor's office said Williamson is suspected of violating an operating restriction stated in the Anti-corruption Act when she did not resign as a member of the Public Procurement Committee, knowingly making a decision based on personal interest worth some €200,000.

The suspicion is that the impartiality of Williamson's decision was affected by a private interest, since the decision concerned someone close to the official herself, state prosecutor Denis Tšasovskih said.

"Public authority must be exercised impartially, fairly and in public interest. To prevent and avoid corruption, there is a restriction which prohibits an official from making a decision if it can be affected by a private interest of the official themselves or a person connected to them," the prosecutor added.

The investigation will be headed by the Internal Security Service under the direction of the public prosecutor's office.

According to the Transport Administration, Williamson resigned from her post earlier this week. Her last working day was on Wednesday.

"If the suspicion against Williamson is confirmed, it is a very unfortunate incident. The administration has established corruption prevention procedures and rules and compliance is regularly monitored," administration spokesperson Erki Varma said.

Williamson told daily Postimees (link in Estonian) that she does not wish to comment on the topic.

