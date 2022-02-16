Ratings: Top three parties separated by 2 percent

Estonia's three most popular parties are polling within 2 percent of each other, a new poll by Norstat and MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut shows.

EKRE is the most popular party with 22.4 percent support from respondents, Reform is just behind on 21.7 percent and Center follows on 20.6 percent.

EKRE's support has fallen by 1.6 percent over the last two weeks but it remains the most popular party. Reform's six-week decline has stopped and saw a slight rise this week.

Non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 is the fourth most supported party and is polling at 18.2 percent, another record high.

No other party has more than 10 percent support. The Social Democratic Party is on 7.7 percent, Isamaa 7.3 percent and the Greens 1.6 percent.

The latest poll was carried out between January 18 and February 14 and included 4,006 people of voting age. Respondents were polled online and via phone.

The maximum error rate depends on the number of people polled from each party. In this survey, there was a higher number of EKRE voters fo the error is +/- 1.29 percent. But it is lower for other parties, for example, Isamaa (+/- 0.81).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!