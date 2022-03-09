Party ratings: Center at all-time lowest support level

Support for the coalition Center Party has fallen to an all-time low, according to one market research firm. While the party remains in fourth place, its partner-in-government, Reform, has reestablished itself as most-supported party in Estonia.

The fresh survey, conducted on a weekly basis by pollsters Norstat on behalf of conservative think-tank the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and aggregated over a four-week period, coalition party Reform is in first place with 25.8 percent support among respondents, followed by the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on 20.8 percent, and the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 party (19.7 percent).

EKRE's support has fallen by 1.2 percentage points on the previous week. The party was most-supported, by Norstat's reckoning, for a brief period in late January.

Center lies in fourth place, as it did a week earlier, and its support has fallen by 1.3 percentage points over the past week; by 4.6 percentage points over four weeks – and is now at 16.6 percent, its lowest level since Norstat started conducting its party support surveys in early 2019.

42.4 percent of respondents expressed support for the two coalition parties, Reform and Center, while 35.5 percent got behind the three opposition parties: EKRE, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Meanwhile Reform's support rose by almost exactly the same increments as Center's fell; by 1.8 percentage points over the past week and by 4.5 percentage points over the four weeks.

EKRE, some weeks ago most popular party according to Norstat, now lies 5 percentage points behind Reform.

While Eesti 200's support level is at an all-time high still, the party is still 6.1 percentage points off Reform, arguably its closest competitor for votes.

The top four are followed by SDE (7.9 percent) and Isamaa (6.8 percent). SDE's support remains static, Isamaa has seen a slight fall.

The latest results reflect the period February 8 to March 7; 4,005 citizens of voting age were polled by Norstat.

The next elections are to the Riigikogu in March 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!