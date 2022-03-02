Ratings: Reform returns as most popular party, Center falls to fourth place

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' party, Reform, has reestablished itself as the most popular party in Estonia, according to a recent poll. Reform's coalition partner, Center, has dropped to fourth place and is now behind the non-parliamentary Eesti 200, which picked up its highest level of support since the weekly poll began.

A total of 41.9 per cent of the respondents support the two coalition parties, Reform and Center, combined, compared with 36.7 percent for the three opposition parties: The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa, according to the survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of conservative think-tank the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

Reform on its own polled at 24, a rise of two percentage points on the previous week and making it the most-supported party in Estonia by Norstat's reckoning and overtaking EKRE, which found 21.5 percent support.

Just a week ago, the positions were reversed and EKRE found 22.7 percent support compared with 22 percent for Reform.

Center fell to fourth place with 17.9 percent support, compared with 19.7 percent a week ago, and has been overtaken by the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 party, which polled at 19.2 percent, an all-time high since Norstat started conducting its weekly polls and up from 18.1 percent a week earlier.

Of the remainder, SDE picked up 7.9 percent of support, slightly ahead of Isamaa, on 7.3 percent – support for both parties remained relatively unchanged on the preceding week.

The Green Party polled at 1.7 percent, all other parties combined totaled 0.5 percent.

Norstat polled just over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age, aggregated over the period February 1-28.

The next elections are to the Riigikogu, in March 2023.

