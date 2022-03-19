Coronavirus update: 197 patients, 1,368 new cases, 5 deaths

197 people are hospitalized in Estonia with severe symptoms of Covid, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced Saturday morning. Five people who had contracted the virus died over the past 24 hours, while 1,368 new cases were found during that time.

At total of 516 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday morning; as noted 197 of these have serious symptoms.

Of this 197, 124 (63 percent) are unvaccinated people while the remaining 37 percent (73 people) have completed a course of vaccination.

On average, over the past 7 days, 1.2 vaccinated people per 100,000 of the vaccinated populace have been hospitalized due to Covid, compared with 4.5 unvaccinated people per 100,000 of the unvaccinated population.

Thirty-eight new Covid case files were opened in hospitals in the past day; 17 cases concerned people with symptomatic Covid, the board said.

Over the past 10 days, an average of 24.5 people per day have been admitted to hospital with symptomatic Covid.

Five people who had contracted the coronavirus passed away over the past 24 hours: four women, aged 81, 83, 86 and 91, and one man, aged 75. Four of the deceased were unvaccinated, the board says.

3,701 primary coronavirus test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 1,368 of these returning positive.

On average over the past 7 days, 110 vaccinated people per 100,000 of the fully-vaccinated populace contracted Covid, compared with 120 unvaccinated people per 100,000 of the unvaccinated population over the same period.

746 Covid vaccination doses have been administered over the past day, of which 68 were first-time doses.

As of Saturday morning, 440,163 people in Estonia have received a second or booster shot against Covid.

The vaccination coverage of the entire Estonian population, with two doses, is 63.3 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!