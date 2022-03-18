Wastewater study shows coronavirus is still widespread

Coronavirus is declining in south Estonia but it is still widely spread across the country, the latest wastewater study conducted by the Health Board show.

Based on the results of the past week, the virus is widespread in all of Estonia's largest cities: Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Narva and Viljandi. At the same time, there has also been a fall in the number of infected people in Viljandi and Tartu compared to the last survey.

Coronavirus is still widespread in Rapla, on Hiiumaa, and in Sillamäe and Ahtme in eastern Estonia.

Jõgeva, Suure-Jaani, and Peetri are less affected.

Wastewater study from the third week of March 2022. Source: Terviseamet

