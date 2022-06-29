Risk groups should get fourth coronavirus jab in August

If the number of new cases of coronavirus remains low then it is recommended risk groups receive a fourth vaccination in August, the immunoprophylaxis expert committee has agreed.

The committee considers risk groups to include the over 60s and people with chronic illnesses over 12 years old.

"A second booster dose at the end of the summer will help maintain immune protection during the fall months when the spread of viruses generally increases," said Dr. Marje Oona, a family doctor and committee member.

A second booster dose is recommended six months after the last dose or recovery from the virus.

Booster doses will be given to nursing home residents and care workers from the end of July.

The Health Insurance Fund's Külli Friedemann said if the infection rate remains low and hospitals are not overwhelmed with patients, a fourth dose should be given in the second half of August.

"However, if we see that hospitals are starting to fill up faster than expected, we will also speed up the vaccination process and inform the population about it on an ongoing basis," she said.

