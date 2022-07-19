Health Board: Over 1,500 coronavirus cases diagnosed last week

Last week, 1,564 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Estonia, data from the Health Board's weekly forecast shows.

In total, 7,311 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 21.4 percent. The week before, 1,163 cases were confirmed and 801 the week previous.

Approximately 1,700 new cases are expected this week, said Hanna Sepp, head of the Health Board's Department of Infectious Diseases.

"Morbidity continues to be on a slight upward trend, according to registered data, morbidity increased in almost all age groups," she said.

R is at 1.1, which means the number of infections in Estonia is rising.

Experts have said the mild BA.5 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is currently the most widespread strain in Estonia.

As of Monday morning, 99 patients with coronavirus were being treated in hospital, 47 of them for severe cases of the virus. Last week, 97 new cases were opened compared to 79 the week before. It is forecast that more than 100 patients will be admitted this week.

Four people died, aged between 46 and 84, and all were unvaccinated.

Last week, 1,321 vaccinations were administered and 277 were first doses. The coverage rate for two doses is 63.8 percent.

