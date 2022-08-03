Coronavirus hospitalisations, new cases continue to rise

The number of patients needing hospital treatment for coronavirus continues to rise in Estonia, the Health Board's latest weekly forecast reports.

The average number of hospitalizations has risen from 8.7 to 10, and on Monday (August 1) 146 patients were being treated in Estonian hospitals. Of these, 77 had severe cases.

It is thought the number of people needing treatment will rise to 160 this week.

Last week, eight people infected with coronavirus aged 54-89 died.

There were 4,764 new cases reported, 2,229 were laboratory confirmed while 2,535 were clinically diagnosed, Olga Sadikova, the Health Board's chief specialist of the Department of Infectious Diseases said.

The previous week, there were 1,998 laboratory-confirmed and 2,619 clinically diagnosed cases. There was a 3.2 percent rise on-week.

"We can expect slightly more than 2,300 laboratory-confirmed cases in the new week," Sadikova said.

The infection rate R remains above 1, at 1.14, which means the number of cases is growing.

The government's risk matrix puts the spread of coronavirus at average.

Last week, 3,619 vaccinations were administered and of those 385 were first doses. The population's two-dose coverage rate is at 63.8 percent.

The wastewater monitoring survey puts the spread at 80 percent and at the yellow danger level.

Statistical changes

Starting this week, two changes will be made which will push the number of total cases up.

A quick test confirmed by a healthcare worker will now be considered proof of coronavirus, similar to a PCR test, in the statistics.

The number of days between infection and reinfection will be reduced from 90 to 60. From now, if a person tests positive after 61 days this will be considered a new case.

As a result of the change, an additional 104,379 non-laboratory confirmed cases will be added to the statistics and 2,665 laboratory-confirmed cases.

--

