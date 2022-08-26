Health Board: Once the meds reach pharmacies, we can reclassify COVID

News
Ragnar Vaiknemets.
Ragnar Vaiknemets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

One of the criteria for reclassifying COVID-19, currently classified as a dangerous novel communicable disease, as a regular communicable disease, is the arrival of COVID drugs that can be administered at home at Estonian pharmacies, said Ragnar Vaiknemets, chief of the Health Board's Crisis Headquarters.

"Yes, I do believe that's one of the criteria," Vaiknemets told ERR on Friday. "If we have an effective treatment like this that prevents severe illness, then an individual [with COVID] won't end up hospitalized and become a burden on the healthcare system."

Another criterion for reclassifying COVID is ensuring the capacity of Estonia's healthcare system.

"If we still end up seeing this fall that hospitalization needs exceed the 400 or 500 patient mark, that the need for intensive care inevitably rises as well along with that and this starts to impact emergency care, then we can't speak of [reclassifying COVID]," he said.

The Health Board is currently eagerly awaiting the arrival in the country of Paxlovid, which received market authorization for home use in the EU. Estonia is party to the EU's joint procurement tender for the drug, but the procurement process has stalled.

"The contract is being signed by the European Commission and the manufacturer; the expected delivery time is this fall," Vaiknemets said. "Unfortunately this joint procurement has stalled, as there are some kind of criteria involved over which an agreement has not yet been reached. For example, Pfizer doesn't want to guarantee quantities, and the EU doesn't want precarious contracts for [participating] countries."

He was unable to anticipate when the procurement contract may be complete. "That could mean September, October," he said. "We're hoping it'll still be completed in a matter of weeks. But it's coming and it's effective — that much is clear."

The Health Board official explained that under the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Act (NETS), a dangerous novel communicable disease is defined as a communicable disease that has no effective treatment or for which no effective treatment is available or the spread of which may exceed the hospital treatment capacity.

"[COVID] will likely still meet these conditions this fall, granting the right to implement measures authorized for the prevention of the spread of extremely dangerous communicable diseases," he noted.

According to Vaiknemets, long COVID-19 needs to be considered in the context of COVID as a dangerous novel communicable disease as well.

"This is the additional concern involving a dangerous novel communicable disease — that we are unable to assess to what extent long COVID has an impact in terms of harm to health," he admitted.

University of Tartu (TÜ) virology professor Irja Lutsar has repeatedly previously expressed the opinion that prior to implementing any possible new COVID-related restrictions, COVID needs to be reclassified in Estonia as not a dangerous novel communicable disease but a seasonal viral disease.

A disease's classification has an impact on which restrictions that restrict people's fundamental rights can be implemented in response to an outbreak in the country, such as whether schools can be closed or businesses' activities restricted.

The Health Board has previously stated that three COVID risk scenarios are likely in Estonia this fall: a mild scenario, a serious scenario and a new pandemic.

According to Vaiknemets, the Health Board's latest assessment is predicting a mild new wave of COVID this fall, with the reproduction number, R, continuing to fall; as of Friday, R stood at 0.85.

"We believe that, in view of the Omicron BA.5 variant, we won't be seeing this fall what we did last year," the official said. "We can, however, expect an increase in light of September 1 and the start of the new school year, for example, as well as at the start of the viral season."

Paxlovid is indicated for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults who don't require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk for progressing to severe COVID, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Click here for more information from the EMA about Paxlovid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:56

Low productivity farmland sustains near-threatened waders habitat best

17:34

Mikk Tuisk elected new mayor of Saaremaa Municipality

17:01

Estonian 'Melchior' film trilogy to be turned into miniseries abroad

16:13

Haapsalu special needs school gets new building go-ahead

16:13

Eesti Energia must ensure 1,000 MW dispatchable capacity until end of 2026

15:39

Gallery: Second Pärnu literature festival takes place

15:24

Health Board: Once the meds reach pharmacies, we can reclassify COVID

15:15

Estonian U-15 girl's football team beat Lithuania 2-1 in Baltic Cup

15:02

Three-day Tartu festival brings minor road closures

14:39

Cyclist Taaramäe 77th in La Vuelta stage six

Watch again

Most Read articles

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

24.08

Gallery: Sneak peek into Estonia's first full-sized IKEA, opening Thursday

25.08

Estonia sets 2030 target for renewable-only electricity

25.08

28 percent of Russian entrants into EU since February 24 came via Estonia

10:59

Estonia's media houses hit by 'intensified' cyber-attacks Friday morning

25.08

Estonia donates first €350,000 in coin card proceeds to Ukraine

10:47

Tallinn City Government removes Nõmme Soviet-era memorial

20.08

Estonia's electricity prices to reach as low as €0.44 per MWh on Sunday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: