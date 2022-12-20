A year behind schedule: Coronavirus drugs could reach pharmacies soon

News
Pharmacy. Photo is illustrative.
Pharmacy. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia has taken delivery of 4,000 packages of coronavirus drug Paxlovid, with the Health Insurance Fund working on making sure the drug reaches pharmacies as quickly as possible.

"A total of 4,000 boxes of Paxlovid have reached Estonia. The drug will be made available to hospitalized risk group patients to avoid progression of the disease from the first week of January. We will announce the date of its arrival in pharmacies once we have it," Sander Rajamäe, press representative for the Health Insurance Fund, said.

The fund is working to expedite the prescription drug reaching pharmacies as soon as possible.

Estonia participated in the EU common tender for Paxlovid that was heavily drawn out.

The Health Board's emergency headquarters head Ragnar Vaiknemets told ERR in late summer that once Covid drugs become available from pharmacies, the coronavirus could be redefined from a novel and dangerous infectious disease to a common one.

Vaiknemets explained that according to the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Act (NETS), a novel and dangerous infectious disease is one that has no effective or obtainable treatment or treating which could exceed hospitals' capacity.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:59

E-book lending services cut for non-Tallinn residents until mid-February

15:49

Average home loan payment could grow 45 percent if Euribor hits 3 percent

15:32

Center calls Christmas break Riigikogu sitting to process sick pay bill

15:20

Court postpones Reps' trial until new year due to health reasons

15:04

Tallinn's Pronksi tänav partly reopens

14:46

Tallink's new MyStar ferry carries 32,000 passengers in first week of work

14:10

EKRE voters most loyal, SDE and Eesti 200 backers ficklest

13:59

A year behind schedule: Coronavirus drugs could reach pharmacies soon

13:58

Anett Kontaveit withdraws from Dubai tournament

13:46

Narva wants former tank monument land swap to build more housing

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

19.12

Gallery: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Estonia

19.12

Sunak in Estonia: UK is delivering on NATO Madrid summit commitments Updated

19.12

Freezing rain forecast in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon

19.12

Estonia's pharmacies running out of children's cold medicines, antibiotics

13:39

Job portal: LHV, Wise and Bolt most attractive employers in Estonia

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

08:18

'Välisilm': More NATO units, weaponry being brought to Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: