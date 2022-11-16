Covid drug joint tender mired, direct purchase conditions draconian

News
Drugs. (Photo is illustrative.)
Drugs. (Photo is illustrative.) Source: Pixabay
News

Estonia has been waiting for Pfizer's Paxlovid coronavirus medicine to be procured as part of a joint European Union tender for around a year, while negotiations are still ongoing and direct purchases subject to strict conditions.

Paxlovid is aimed at risk-group patients who have a high likelihood of developing a severe case of Covid and requiring hospitalization. Estonia agreed to be part of the EU joint render in November last.

But the contract got stuck due to differences between the European Commission and pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer soon after the Member States approved it.

"There has been some progress, while it remains very difficult to predict when the drugs might hit pharmacies," said Sander Rajamäe, press representative for the Estonian Health Insurance Fund.

The fund has proposed buying the drugs using a separate public procurement to Pfizer's Estonian representative, while the joint tender remains the cheaper option.

"Pfizer has not been interested in participating or has proposed unacceptable conditions so far. For example, one such condition has been the drugs' shelf life (six months), but we cannot seriously consider buying medicines with such a short storage time in the conditions of an unpredictable market. It would also be difficult to ensure price confidentiality, which is another one of the manufacturer's requirements" Rajamäe explained.

That is why the Health Insurance Fund continues to bet on the EU joint tender materializing. "We are receiving signals from the Commission that progress is being made, and we hope a solution is soon reached," the fund's spokesperson said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:29

Hartman: Decision on Sillamäe's heritage status awaits incoming board chair

17:46

Latvian coalition talks continue to stall

17:28

Karis to Duda: No missiles would be striking Poland but for Putin's war

17:16

Covid drug joint tender mired, direct purchase conditions draconian

17:02

Former Air Force commander: Poland had no chance of taking down missile

16:17

Executive: Industry packing suitcases as government looks on in amusement

15:53

Bank of Estonia: More companies struggling with loan repayments

15:27

Parties' proposals for €4 million 'protection money' due next Monday

15:24

NATO, Poland: No signs of deliberate attack in Tuesday's missile strike

15:24

Ambassador: Missile incident has no impact on NATO-Ukraine relations

err news feature

Most Read articles

07:53

US source: Poland was hit by stray Ukrainian air defense missile Updated

15.11

Portal: Estonian unicorn Pipedrive to lay off 143 staff

15.11

Estonian defense minister: Situation in Poland is very serious Updated

14.11

Banks recommend customers think before fixing mortgage rates

15.11

Legislation proposed to impose Estonian language level on food couriers Updated

15.11

Estonia's IT industry starting to feel effects of economic crisis

15.11

Medieval shipwreck found in Tallinn continues to excite archaeologists

11:26

Minister: Missile which struck Poland may have been S-300 variant Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: