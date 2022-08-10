Education ministry buys 4 million COVID-19 rapid tests to keep schools open

News
Start of a school year.
Start of a school year. Source: Hanna Samoson /ERR
News

Almost 4 million coronavirus rapid tests have been procured by the Ministry of Education and Research to keep schools open this year. The contract costs €2.8 million.

In total, 3,724,544 rapid tests were purchased, and the price for one test is €0.758.

They will be delivered in two batches in August and September and distributed to schools, youth institutions and local governments. 1.7 million tests will be sent to schools at the end of August.

The contract was signed between the ministry and Medesto Logistics OÜ, which won a previous tender last November.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

