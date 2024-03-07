X

Estonian drug company inks deal with US Medicare, Medicaid agency

News
Insulin shot. Photo is illustrative.
Insulin shot. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR
News

Listed Estonian pharmaceutical company J. Molner has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) under which the accessibility of its generic drugs will improve for millions Americans through a federal drug rebate program, the company announced this week.

The Medicaid Drug Rebate Program (MDRP) is a pivotal component of the U.S. healthcare system, requiring drug manufacturers to offer rebates on outpatient drugs to state Medicaid programs. J. Molner said in a market notice published earlier this week. In exchange, states provide coverage for these drugs for their respective Medicaid enrollees.

This latest deal will see J. Molner provide rebates to all states with Medicaid state plans, the company continued, noting that this program is vital for ensuring the accessibility of essential medications to low-income populations.

"As a generic pharmaceutical company, this agreement not only amplifies our impact on public health by making our medications more accessible to a wider audience, but also solidifies our commitment to supporting the U.S. healthcare system," the company said, describing its participation in the rebate program as a strategic milestone.

"By offering rebates, we are ensuring that our products are both affordable and available to the populations who need them the most," they added.

Implementation of the Estonian company's participation across all U.S. states is underway, with each state adopting their Molner rebate program in phases. According to the company, the process is expected to be fully complete by the end of the month.

CMS is the federal U.S. agency that provides health coverage to more than 160 million people through Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) as well as the Health Insurance Marketplace.

J. Molner AS is listed on Nasdaq Tallinn's alternative First North market.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

useful information

