"Ringvaade" host gets a taste of pro-wrestling on live TV

Photo: ERR
ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade" got acquainted with the world of wrestling on Monday evening and had a conversation with two professional show-wrestlers who also showed host Marko Reikop a couple of moves.

Wrestler Keio Masing explained that his sport, professional show-wrestling, has reached great heights of popularity in the U.S. over the last 30 years, but is also very well-supported in Japan and the U.K.

Masing said it is a mix of martial arts and theater, and both are being done in proportions equating to the indvidual wrestlers' tastes. There is no actual fighting involved, but there also is, in a sense, as well, he said.

Masing added: "If people want to see a fight, they should go and see [MMA] cage fighting. The goal of wrestling is the spectacle. It is a soap opera, for men. That is the best way of describing it. It is a rock and roll comic book coming to live in front of you."

He said that that type of wresting is a form of escapism, plus a chance to support your own heroes. "The wrestling crowd is one of a kind. It is like you are watching a movie but the movie comes to life and you are there. Wrestling has helped me a lot in terms of confidence as well," Masing said.

He added: "Every kid needs a hero but some people never emerge from their child-like mode, and then these heroes stick with them and they will continue to watch wrestling going forward."

While not featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, show-wrestling can be seen on October 31 at the Rock Cafe, where the Ragnaröck & Wrestling 2020 Supershow is to be held. Estonian metal band Metsatöll and Slam Wrestling Finland

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

