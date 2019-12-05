Tänak gets first taste of Hyundai i20

World Rally Championship 2019 victor Ott Tänak had his first taste on Thursday of the car he will be driving next season, the Hyundai i20, ERR's sports portal reports.

Tänak, 32, from Saaremaa, clinched his maiden WRC title in the penultimate race of the season in Rally Catalunya in late October, with Toyota. Just days later the move to Hyundai, the subject of plenty of media speculation in the preceding weeks, was made official, with the team winning the manufacturers' title by default over Toyota after the final race in Australia was canceled due to forest fires.

Tänak was testing in the French Alps, a day after Thierry Neuville, runner up this season, had already tried out the car.

Tänak brought fellow Estonian Martin Järveoja with him to Hyundai as co-driver; the 2020 season starts in late January in Monte Carlo.