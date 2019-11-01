Official: Ott Tänak to leave Toyota for Hyundai

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak, who clinched his first World Rally Championship (WRC) Drivers' Championship title at the Rally de España in Catalunya over the weekend, will be leaving Toyota Gazoo Racing to join Hyundai Motorsport as of the 2020 season.

"I am really excited to announce that I will join Hyundai Motorsport from the 2020 WRC season," Tänak wrote on Facebook. "The vision that [Hyundai team director] Andrea Adamo has set out is very promising and matches my own ambitions for the future. It's a big honor for me to have the opportunity to join the team at this exciting stage of our respective careers.

"I have big respect for what Hyundai has accomplished; we've been fighting closely against each other for a number of seasons. They have always had a competitive team and car, so now it will be interesting to see things from the other side. The driver line-up is good and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the coming years."

I'm really excited to announce that I will join with @HMSGOfficial from 2020 season.



We've been fighting closely against each other for a number of seasons. They have always had a competitive team and car, so now it will be interesting to see things from the other side. pic.twitter.com/XvoFi2Yk5s — Ott Tänak (@OttTanak) October 31, 2019

Hyundai also announced on Facebook that Tänak would be joining their team for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. "Ott will contest, alongside co-driver Martin Järveoja, two full WRC campaigns with our team, starting at Rallye Monte Carlo in January!"

"Thanks for the memories!" Toyota Gazoo Racing wrote on Twitter. "We've had two great years with [Ott Tänak] and Martin Järveoja and some amazing achievements together. We wish them both the best of luck for the future, and look forward to fighting for one more title together in Australia!"

Thanks for the memories! We've had two great years with @otttanak and Martin Järveoja and some amazing achievements together. We wish them both the best of luck for the future, and look forward to fighting for one more title together in Australia! pic.twitter.com/Lni4VbwOCZ — Toyota GAZOO Racing WRT (@TGR_WRC) October 31, 2019

Final event with Toyota this month

Responding to a request for comment by ERR, Tänak's spokesperson said, "Ott is on a trip with his family and is currently not dealing with work-related matters."

Tänak drove for Toyota for two seasons, beginning in 2018, winning ten WRC events with his Yaris WRC, and reaching the podium 15 times.

He will drive his final WRC event for the Japanese car manufacturer in Australia in mid-November.

