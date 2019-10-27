Video: Tänak clinches WRC title on final points test

Estonian Ott Tänak was crowned WRC drivers' champion for the first time in his career at RallyRACC Catalunya-Rally España on Sunday, making him the first Estonian to win a sport historically dominated by Finns and, in recent decades, by two French drivers.

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja needed to simply finish no lower than a position behind race-winner Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) of Belgium, himself mounting a late charge for the title.

However, Tänak even surpassed that target, coming second in the event and overtaking relative local hero Dani Sordo (Hyundai) in the process, to wrap things up and clinch the title with a race spare in a season he has led from race two and his victory in Sweden back in February.

The final stage is on the video above (with Estonian commentary) and features a post-race interview in English.

