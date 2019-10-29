Tänak switch to Hyundai official this week, claims motorsport magazine

Speculation has been rife in the motorsports media that Ott Tänak, crowned WRC drivers' world champion on Sunday, would be leaving Toyota to drive for Hyundai next season, ERR's sports portal reports.

According to U.K. magazine Autosport, Tänak may even make the switch officially this week.

Hyundai's principal driver and, until Sunday, challenger for the 2019 title Thierry Neuville said that he had no opposition to the Estonian joining the team and would in fact prefer him as a teammate rather than as competition, adding it would benefit Hyundai's development.

Hyundai team chief Andrea Adamo could not confirm or deny the rumors, though he said that if Tänak joined, this would make him happy and be a huge boost to the team.

Tänak became Estonia's first ever WRC champion in dramatic style on Sunday, in the final points stage in Catalunya. Having led the table for much of the season, he faced stiff competition from reigning champion Sébastien Ogier as well as Neuville.

