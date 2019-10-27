Video: Tänak and Järveoja take podium after WRC title victory

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tänak and Järveoja take podium after WRC title victory

Photo: Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team
Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja clinched the WRC Rally drivers' and co-drivers' titles for the 2019 season at Rally Catalunya, with one race to go in the season.

Tänak is the first Estonian WRC drivers' champion ever, and the Toyota pair took to the podium and the Estonian national anthem (see video above).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ott tänakwrcmartin järveojaestonian sportsestonian sportspeopleott tänak wrc drivers' championrally catalunyaott tänak wrc championtoyota gazoo racing


