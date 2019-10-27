Video: Tänak and Järveoja take podium after WRC title victory

Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja clinched the WRC Rally drivers' and co-drivers' titles for the 2019 season at Rally Catalunya, with one race to go in the season.

Tänak is the first Estonian WRC drivers' champion ever, and the Toyota pair took to the podium and the Estonian national anthem (see video above).

