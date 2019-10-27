Video: President Kersti Kaljulaid salutes WRC champions

President Kersti Kaljulaid issued a video congratulating Estonia's WRC champions Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja within minutes of them clinching Rally Catalunya and thus the drivers' and co-drivers' world titles, replete with a model Toyota Yaris – the vehicle the pair drove to victory this season.

The video appeared on the president's social media page and is viewable below.

A rough English translation would be: "Ott and Martin. What you have done this weekend is awesome. All of Estonia is proud. But all the emotions you have while sitting in the Toyota have offered all of us this season and also in earlier seasons and even before that, before you came to Toyota, this has a value you can't put a price on, as we know. Blue, black and white flags were all out a week before and will be for a week after, and the news will spread by word of mouth, to wherever we may end up.

