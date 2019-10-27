ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Video: President Kersti Kaljulaid salutes WRC champions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, ERR
Kersti Kaljulaid addressing Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja just after their win in Catalunya.
Kersti Kaljulaid addressing Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja just after their win in Catalunya. Source: Social Media
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid issued a video congratulating Estonia's WRC champions Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja within minutes of them clinching Rally Catalunya and thus the drivers' and co-drivers' world titles, replete with a model Toyota Yaris – the vehicle the pair drove to victory this season.

The video appeared on the president's social media page and is viewable below.

A rough English translation would be: "Ott and Martin. What you have done this weekend is awesome. All of Estonia is proud. But all the emotions you have while sitting in the Toyota have offered all of us this season and also in earlier seasons and even before that, before you came to Toyota, this has a value you can't put a price on, as we know. Blue, black and white flags were all out a week before and will be for a week after, and the news will spread by word of mouth, to wherever we may end up.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidpresidentott tänakwrcmartin järveoja


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:34

Video: Rally legend and Toyota manager Tommi Mäkinen's Tänak faith rewarded

18:06

Video: President Kersti Kaljulaid salutes WRC champions

17:47

Video: Tänak clinches WRC title on final points test

17:34

Ott Tänak crowned WRC drivers' world champion Updated

12:22

Reidi tee work yields puzzle as modern tin can found in ancient shipwreck

10:34

Feature: Feminist forum to shine a light on sustainable social movements

09:14

Tänak WRC maiden driver's bid chances in the balance in Catalunya

08:29

Interior minister: New IT minister once new prosecutor general found

26.10

Hitchcock festival comes to Tallinn and Tartu

26.10

Former foreign trade and IT minister returns to Riigikogu

26.10

Radio show: Who'd be an EKRE minister?

26.10

Vandalized Saaremaa Soviet memorial to be cleaned up come spring

26.10

Gallery: Macho the police dog retires after 10 years' service

26.10

Interview: Ratas to reserve veto right regarding new minister

26.10

EKRE council meeting in Tartu Saturday

26.10

Tänak in fifth place after rally Catalunya day one

26.10

President formally releases foreign trade minister from office

25.10

Land sale for future IKEA store outside Tallinn concluded

25.10

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Oct. 25-31

25.10

What the papers say: Estonian twin undertakers in US, Veriora skate park

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: