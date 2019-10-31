Tänak praises Hyundai driver as possible new teammate

Speculation that newly-crowned WRC drivers' champion Ott Tänak may be headed for Hyundai continues to bubble along in the international media.

The Estonian gave an interview to Spanish sports news site Marca which, though it did not directly refer to a Hyundai move, drew praise from Tänak for Spanish driver Dani Sordo, who is at Hyundai.

Tänak, 32, from Saaremaa, won the WRC drivers' title on Sunday at Rally Catalunya, even overtaking Sordo, who had been running in second place at his almost-home race, in the process. Tänak's co-driver Martin Järveoja won his category as well, leaving the final race of the season in Australia the decider for manufacturers.

"Estonia is a small country, we know each other," Tänak said, referring to his recent success.

"I'm not a hero. Of course, it is important that Estonians are the new world rally champions, but we have athletes who have triumphed in the Olympic Games [too]," he added.

On Dani Sordo as a potential teammate, Tänak said that he had always liked him.

"He is without a doubt one of the drivers I would love to work with. He did a very good job at Citroen, and now also at Hyundai. He has a lot of experience and I do not rule out that one day we can be part of the same team," Tänak said.

Hyundai's top driver is Belgian Thierry Neuville, who won in Catalunya as part of a late charge in the title race, led by Tänak for much of the season. Reigning champion Sebastien Ogier faded on Sunday, ending his own hopes for a seventh title.

Plenty of media speculation has already given Tänak a Hyundai seat for 2020.

"I think we'll find out within the next two weeks. Everything should be clear before Australia (in November -ed.)," Tänak himself told the Spanish publication.

