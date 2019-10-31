ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tänak praises Hyundai driver as possible new teammate ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR News, ERR
Ott Tänak (left) with Dani Sordo.
Ott Tänak (left) with Dani Sordo. Source: Postimees Grupp/Scanpix Baltics
Sports

Speculation that newly-crowned WRC drivers' champion Ott Tänak may be headed for Hyundai continues to bubble along in the international media.

The Estonian gave an interview to Spanish sports news site Marca which, though it did not directly refer to a Hyundai move, drew praise from Tänak for Spanish driver Dani Sordo, who is at Hyundai.

Tänak, 32, from Saaremaa, won the WRC drivers' title on Sunday at Rally Catalunya, even overtaking Sordo, who had been running in second place at his almost-home race, in the process. Tänak's co-driver Martin Järveoja won his category as well, leaving the final race of the season in Australia the decider for manufacturers.

"Estonia is a small country, we know each other," Tänak said, referring to his recent success.

"I'm not a hero. Of course, it is important that Estonians are the new world rally champions, but we have athletes who have triumphed in the Olympic Games [too]," he added.

On Dani Sordo as a potential teammate, Tänak said that he had always liked him.

"He is without a doubt one of the drivers I would love to work with. He did a very good job at Citroen, and now also at Hyundai. He has a lot of experience and I do not rule out that one day we can be part of the same team," Tänak said.

Hyundai's top driver is Belgian Thierry Neuville, who won in Catalunya as part of a late charge in the title race, led by Tänak for much of the season. Reigning champion Sebastien Ogier faded on Sunday, ending his own hopes for a seventh title.

Plenty of media speculation has already given Tänak a Hyundai seat for 2020.

"I think we'll find out within the next two weeks. Everything should be clear before Australia (in November -ed.)," Tänak himself told the Spanish publication.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ott tänakwrcestonian sportsestonian sportspeopleott tänak wrc champion
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:40

September retail turnover up 4 percent on year

10:14

Tänak praises Hyundai driver as possible new teammate

09:59

Mary Kross false evidence court hearing terminated

09:26

Bears, cheap import goods troubling beekeepers

08:49

Sleet, rain in forecast on Thursday

08:13

State communications authority to roll out text message warning service

30.10

What the Papers Say: Tänak and Helme's travels and Estonian societal change

30.10

Amendment to try and curb red tape when applying for disability

30.10

Estonia's 2018 tax-to-GDP ratio at 33 percent

30.10

October industrial confidence indicators down

30.10

Gallery: Winning design chosen for central Tartu parking garage

30.10

Tallinn city government getting rid of Raepress

30.10

Taavet Hinrikus: Estonia's IT reputation neglected

30.10

ERR news chief: No issue with Estonian media content, but funding a worry

30.10

Unemployment fund reserves approaching €1 billion

30.10

Pirita residents demand mobility study from Tallinn

30.10

EKRE to protest youth center LGBT discussion event

30.10

Justice minister: Early release for traitor Simm morally wrong

30.10

Luik meets with French armed forces minister

30.10

Around 20 percent of Estonian residences experience storm damage per decade

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: