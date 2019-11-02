ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Hyundai team boss: Tänak a truly valuable addition

Sports
ERR, ERR News
Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo.
Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo. Source: Imago Sport/Scanpix
Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team team boss Andrea Adamo has welcomed Ott Tänak's move to his team, just days after Tänak clinched the drivers' world title in Catalunya.

That Tänak may have been on the move to Hyundai had been the subject of much media speculation in the preceding weeks, with the Estonian and his new boss barely making a secret of the done deal towards the end.

"[Ott] is an extraordinary talent, we have all seen it," said Adamo of the signing, ERR's sports portal reports, quoting British weekly Autosport.

"He is impressively fast on every surface and is thus a true treasure for Hyundai," he continued.

Tänak joins Belgian Thierry Neuville, himself still after his first WRC title, with Adamo confirming that existing drivers Dani Sordo (Spain) and veteran Sebastien Loeb (France) are to share drives, with Andreas Mikkelson (Norway) and Craig Breen (Ireland) also likely to get starts for the team again.

Tänak's Estonian co-driver Martin Järveoja will be joining him at Hyundai.

There is still some unfinished business with the 2019 season; Hyundai leads the manufacturers' table, by 18 points over Toyota, who Tänak won his title with. There is one race left, in mid-November in Australia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ott tänakhyundai wrcestonian sportsestonian sportspeopleandrea adamowrc 2020
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
