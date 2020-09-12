Jüri Vips bounced down to 10th on Mugello F2 grid after infringement

Estonian Formula 2 driver Jüri Vips (DAMS) has had a slight shadow cast on his career-best seventh-place qualification spot at the Feature Race, a supporting race for this weekend's Tuscan Grand Prix at the Mugello circuit in Italy, after a penalty has pushed him three places down to 10th on the grid.

Vips was hit with the injunction after being found to have impeded Swiss driver Louis Deletraz (Charouz) in the qualifying session Friday.

The initial seventh place was a career-high to date for Vips, 20, from Tallinn, after reportedly dominating free practise, the official FIA Formula 2 site reports.

Vips joined the Formula 2 DAMS team and with it a promotion from Formula 3 last month, replcing Sean Gelael, who is injured after a crash in Barcelona. Vips' debut race for Dams was at Spa, Belgium, for round seven of the championship.

Friday's qualification on a circuit seeing its first Formula 2 race saw the Estonian put in a quicker time, at 1:32.937.

A title contender in Formula 3 last season, Vips' planned moved to the Super Formula in Japan was frustrated by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting him to bounce down to Formula Regional until DAMS picked him up.

Vips' teammate at DAMS is Briton Dan Ticktum; the pair were also teammates at Red Bull Junior when in F3.

The Mugello Featured Race takes place Saturday, ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix.

