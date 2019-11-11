ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Margus Hunt's Colts lose at home to Miami Dolphins ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR News
Margus Hunt.
Margus Hunt. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Sports

Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts lost their NFL Week 10 encounter at home on Sunday, 16-12, to the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins put the only points on the board in the first two quarters, with a Field Goal in the First Quarter and a Touchdown in the second making it 10-0 at the end of the half.

Colts' kicker Adam Vinatieri took two Field Goals from 25 and 39 yards in the Third Quarter, reducing the gap to six points, and the Colts took the lead in the Fourth Quarter with a Touchdown. However, the Dolphins took two Field Goals, both from 48 yards, to confirm victory.

The result means the Colts remain in second place on 4-5 in the AFC South, behind the Houston Texans (6-3) who were on a bye week this week.

The Colts are at home at the Lucas Oil Stadium next Sunday, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Defensive Tackle Hunt, 32, from Karksi-Nuia, Viljandi County, started as a field athlete and excelled in the hammer throw at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas. He switched to gridiron when SMU cut its athletics program and was drafted by the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2013. He was traded to the Colts in March 2017.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

margus huntindianapolis coltsnflestonian sportspeople
