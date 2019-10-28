ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Margus Hunt's Colts win again ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Margus Hunt.
Margus Hunt. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Rounding off a very successful weekend for Estonian sport, the NFL's Indianapolis Colts came from behind to win in the closing minutes of a closely-fought game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Colts feature Estonian Margus Hunt on their roster, who plays Defensive Tackle.

Playing before a home crowd in the Week 8 encounter, the Colts went behind in fhe first quarter with a field goal (21 yards), the visitors doubling their score with another field goal (29 yards) in the second quarter. However, veteran Colts kicker, the 46-year-old Adam Vinatieri, pulled off a 55-yard field goal of his own before the half ended, leaving the scoreline 6-3 to Denver going into the third quarter.

The first touchdown of the game came in the third quarter as Denver ran in a score; the Colts only managing another long field goal (45 yards) until they finally got a breakthrough touchdown, run-in by Marlon Mack However, despite his success with lengthy kicks, Vinatieri was unable to get the point after, leaving the Colts one point behind until a final drive got them within range, or within Vinatieri's range at least, with the kicker atoning for his earlier mistake with a 51-yard field goal and thus victory to the Colts 15-13.

Margus Hunt himself had a fairly quiet game and did not start but would've got some playtime on Defense and Special Teams.

The Colts are 5-2 now and stay top of the AFC South after the win, despite rivals the Houston Texans also winning a close game against Oakland making them 5-3, the Texans have lost more games (the Colts have already had their bye week).

The Colts' division is currently the tightest in the league, with the leaders having won only one more game than the bottom-paced Tennessee Titans.

The Colts travel to Pittsburgh next Sunday to face the Steelers, currently second in the AFC North despite having won only two games.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Editor: Andrew Whyte

margus huntindianapolis coltsnflestonian sportsestonian sportspeople


