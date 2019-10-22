Hunt's Colts overcome Houston Texans at home

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Margus Hunt.
Margus Hunt. Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
News

Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts won on Sunday, 30-23 at home against AFC South rivals the Houston Texans. The result puts the Colts at the top of the division, albeit currently the closest-fought in the NFL.

As has generally been the case this season, Defensive Tackle Hunt, 32, originally from Karksi-Nuia, Viljandi County, did not start the game, but played 19 percent of total defensive time plus just over a third of total time played by the Colts' special teams.

His most instrumental individual play came in the first quarter when he brought down Texans Running Back Duke Johnson for no yardage gain on second and six at the Texans' 43-yard-line.

The Colts took an early lead with the only score in the first quarter, a touchdown, followed by another touchdown in the second quarter, which the Texans answered with three field goals, making it 14-9 to the Colts halfway through the game.

The remaining scores saw two more Indianapolis touchdowns in the third quarter. The visitors got a consolation touchdown in the fourth quarter, though the final score was a Houston safety, giving two more points to the hosts.

Attendance at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was just under 60,000.

The Colts face the Denver Broncos of the AFC West next Sunday; the latter are second from bottom in their division on 2-5.

The Colts are 4-2 in the AFC South, having had their bye-week already, with the Texans in second place on 4-3, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, both on 3-4, making the division the closest in the league.

The Colts face the Texans next in just under a month, in Houston this time. The two teams also met in the opening round of the 2018-2019 playoffs, with the Colts victorious that time as well, 21-7.

Margus Hunt started as a field athlete at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas, switching to gridiron when SMU cut its athletics program. He was drafted by the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2013, and traded to the Colts in March 2017.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

