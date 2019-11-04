Marcus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts lost in their Week 9 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, 26-24 in a close game which saw the lead change hands several times. The Colts missed the chance for another win by missing a Field Goal in the last few minutes of the game.

The Colts opened up the scoring in the first quarter at Heinz Field, with a 25-yard Field Goal, which the hosts matched with one of their own in the next drive. The Colts drew ahead again with a Touchdown before the quarter ended.

The Steelers then drew level again with a Touchdown, which again the Colts replied to with another Touchdown, but the Point After was missed. The Steelers got a Field Goal later in the quarter, leaving the game 16-13 to the visitors.

In the third quarter, the Steelers drew ahead with another Touchdown, answered this time only by a Safety for the Colts, making the score 20-18 to the Steelers, who held on to the lead for the rest of the quarter, extending it with another Field Goal.

However, the Colts were not done in the fourth quarter and drew ahead yet again, with another Touchdown. A Steelers field goal put them back in the lead 26-24, and there the scoreline stayed.

Defensive linesman Hunt, 32, originally from Karksi-Nuia, Viljandi County, made 2 tackles in the game, stopping Steelers players with the ball, for short yardage gains.

The loss leaves the Colts second in the AFC South, whereas they had led coming into the game. Rivals the Houston Texans won 26-3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, though the Texans have played 9 games to the Colts' 8, as the latter have already had their bye week.

The Colts are next at home to the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 10.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!