Kaljulaid invites IMF chief to Three Seas Initiative summit in Tallinn

President Kersti Kaljulaid discussed the Three Seas Initiative during a visit to the International Monetary Fund and invited the organization's head to join the summit in June in Tallinn, during a working visit to the USA on Monday.

At a late-night meeting, Kaljulaid and Kristalina Georgieva discussed the current state of the world economy and trends that will have the most impact in the near future the President's press service said.

"The climate crisis and the fight against it is one that can threaten global financial stability but also offer new opportunities if we are smart and able to reap the benefits of new technologies," Kaljulaid said after the meeting.

The Three Seas Initiative was another key topic at this meeting as well, and Kaljulaid stressed after the meeting that acting together can be far more successful in tackling the major challenges - and the decades-long infrastructure investment gap that the Three Seas have developed. Kaljulaid also gave Georgieva an official invitation to attend the June summit in Tallinn, the spokesman said.

Discussed with @KGeorgieva #IMF also the concept of #ThreeSeas @3seaseu #Tallinn2020 summit and business forum. It's always easier to tackle big challenges – which historical gap in infrastructure investments in the region certainly is – in cooperation. pic.twitter.com/De7BdRx6xC — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) March 2, 2020

Kaljulaid also met with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday and focused on three topics - anti-Russia sanctions policy, anti-money laundering, and the Three Seas Summit and Business Forum in Tallinn in June.

The president is on a working visit to the US this week. Until Wednesday, the Head of State will be in Washington, where she will meet with officials from President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday and Wednesday and speak at the AIPAC Congress on Digital and Cyber ​​Issues. On Thursday and Friday, she will be in New York, with several meetings scheduled for the UN and the Three Seas Initiative. The Head of State will return to Estonia on Saturday.

The Three Seas Initiative summit will take place for the first time in Estonia this summer. While the initiative has so far focused on infrastructure and energy issues, in Tallinn it will have a focus on digitalisation and smart connectivity.

Great to meet again @KGeorgieva at #IMF @imfnews. Had a really in-depth discussion about global economy and forces impacting it. Such as #climate change, which can put financial stability at a risk, whereas it can also provide lots of opportunities for growth. pic.twitter.com/Ldd9rXk4ny — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) March 2, 2020

It will also bring together heads of state, business leaders and top officials from Europe and America.

Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Slovakia are members of the initiative that connects the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas. It also has important partners such as the European Union, the United States and Germany.

