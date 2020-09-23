US, Estonia discuss telecommunications and 5G Clean Network

news

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu and Under Secretary Keith Krach at meeting in Tallinn.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu and Under Secretary Keith Krach at meeting in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
United States Under Secretary Keith Krach and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) discussed the importance of secure telecommunications infrastructure and the Clean Network in a meeting in Tallinn on Wednesday.

Reinsalu and Krach emphasized the United States' and Estonia's strong commitment to the shared principles on 5G security and internationally accepted digital trust standards that are rooted in the Clean Network.

They discussed ways for further advancing their cooperation in securing critical telecommunications infrastructure and ensuring clean technology supply chains.

As a global leader in digital governance, Estonia has been among the strongest advocates for secure telecommunications infrastructure, cybersecurity, and advancing the norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace.

The U.S. has demonstrated similar commitment and leadership by Secretary Pompeo's call for governments and companies to join the rapidly growing Clean Network which is a comprehensive approach to address the long-term threat to data privacy and security, built on a coalition of trusted partners. 

Recognizing that 5G networks need to be constructed based on free and fair competition, transparency, and the rule of law, Estonia and the United States issued a Joint Declaration on 5G Security in November 2019. 

Since then, both sides have worked to further these principles. Estonia and the United States have taken steps to implement strong domestic measures to enhance 5G security and protect personal and business data. 

They are both strong advocates for secure telecommunications infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Reinsalu and Krach agreed on the importance of using trusted vendors to ensure that next-generation technologies, data, and intellectual property are protected from theft and manipulation by malign actors.

They emphasized their shared vision for requiring an end-to-end, 5G-standalone  communications path for our overseas facilities that do not use any transmission, control, computing, or storage equipment from untrusted vendors.

Reinsalu welcomed the 5G Clean Path Initiative, announced by Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on April 29, and stated that Estonia sees this initiative as part of the continuation of the work of promoting the implementation of the Prague Proposals and the best practices of security in digital development, which Estonia shares.

Editor: Helen Wright

