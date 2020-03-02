ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Pentagon signs contract for Javelin systems for Estonia, 15 other countries ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
US Javelin anti-tank weapons.
The Pentagon has signed a contract with Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV for the production of Javelin man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile systems in order to supply them to Estonia, Georgia and another 14 countries, Georgian media reported on Sunday, citing a statement by the US Department of Defense.

According to the media reports, the contract is worth more than 18.4 million US dollars.

Among the countries that intend to buy Javelin systems from the United States are Estonia, Georgia, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Ireland, Norway, France, Turkey, Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

The deadline for production of the systems is June 25, 2020, the reports said.

The first batch of Javelin systems was delivered to Estonia in September 2015 and to Georgia in 2018.

Tbilisi said at the time that the purchase of anti-tank missile systems was not targeted at any particular country and that the systems are meant to be only defensive in nature.

Editor: Helen Wright

