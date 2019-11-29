ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Head of Estonian Lutheran church meets Patriarch Kirill in Moscow ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Archbishop Urmas Viilma meeting head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill in Moscow.
Photo: Archbishop Urmas Viilma meeting head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill in Moscow. Author: Anton Aleksejev / ERR
Head of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Archbishop Urmas Viilma met head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill in Moscow on Friday.

The leaders discussed religious and ecumenical issues, including Lutheran worship in Russia involving citizens with Estonian roots, and the significance of the Russian Orthodox Churches' moral support on the issue.

The visit also confirmed good relations between the EELK and the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, according to an EELK press release, ERR reports.

Patriarch Kirill visited Tallinn in 2013.

Archbishop Viilma was joined by Bishop Tiit Saumäe, Bishop of the Western and Northern Region in Estonia, whose episcopal seat is in Haapsalu, and Margus Laidre, Estonian ambassador to the Russian Federation.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eelkestonian-russian relationslutheran church in estoniaecumenical relationsrussian orthodox church
