Conference brings Central and Eastern European Lutheran leaders to Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

Head of the EELK Archibishop Urmas Viilma. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Lutheran church leaders from across the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region are convening in Tallinn in late October, for a conference.

More than 30 representatives from Lutheran World Federation (LWF) churches in Hungary, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Latvia, Russia, Poland as well as Estonia are taking part, as is Dr. Martin Junge, LWF Secretary General, according to the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) website (link in Estonian).

The conference takes place at the National Library of Estonia (Eesti Rahvusraamatukogu) in Tallinn on Oct. 28-30; on the table includes Lutheran identity, theological education and religious training, as well as the role of the church in public space.

The delegates have also been invited to an ecumenical reception hosted by Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), and head of the EELK Archbishop Urmas Viilma is to host a solemn reception in the Consistory House on Toompea in Tallinn's Old Town.

Archbishop Viilma himself is Vice-President of the CEE region of the LWF, which comprises 16 churches in 12 nations, including Estonia, with a total membership of 1.2 million people.

The LWF was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It has 145 member church bodies in nearly 90 countries, with over 74 million members. It's work includes humanitarian aid including refugee assistance, and close to 3 million people currently receive LWF assistance and support per year, according to the EELK, making it the fifth-largest UN global partner.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eelklutheran church in estoniaarchbishop urmas viilmalwf


