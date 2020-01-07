Monday evening saw Estonia's Russian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas, as reported on ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera.

The celebration involves, among other things, plenty of smells and bells and congregations wishing to each other a Merry Christmas.

There are over 150,000 Russian Orthodox believers resident in Estonia, according to ERR, along with a few thousand Old Believers, principally located in villages on Peipsi Järv's western shore, who also celebrated Christmas, the second-most important Orthodox holy festival after Easter, on Monday.

The Estonian Orthodox Church, part of the Constantinople Patriarchy rather than the Moscow Patriarchy, follows the western calendar in marking Christmas.

The original Aktuaalne kaamera segment (in Estonian) is here.

