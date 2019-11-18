ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Head of the Catholic Church in Estonia on life in a secular world ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Bishop Philippe Jean-Charles Jourdan appearing on an edition of ETV2's Plekktrumm talk show last year.
Bishop Philippe Jean-Charles Jourdan appearing on an edition of ETV2's Plekktrumm talk show last year. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

One of the more common statements you hear about Estonia is that it is more or less the most secular, or least religious, country in Europe. Despite this, the country has a small but active Roman Catholic populace, numbering a few thousand, also getting somewhat of a boost by Pope Francis' visit in 2018.

Bishop Philippe Jean-Charles Jourdan, head of the Catholic Church in Estonia, gave an interview to Catholic news site Crux, while in Rome.

Jourdan is only the second Catholic Bishop in Estonia after the Protestant Reformation; the first, Archbishop Eduard Profittlich, was arrested after the Soviet occupation of Estonia, and died in exile in a Gulag in Northern Russia. Jourdan noted that he was spearheading the process for Profittlich's beatification as a martyr, which he says could happen in 2022 despite a lengthy process at Rome.

While Estonia may be a largely secular nation, with religious people as a whole in a minority, and Catholics a minority within a minority, Jourdan said that particularly after Pope Francis' visit to Tallinn in September 2018, the Church is no longer quite as distant as it once had been.

Nonetheless, being a secular nation where God seems to have disappeared, in some people's eyes, Jourdan said that the key would be to engage in society and not be cloistered away from it.

However, Jourdan says he does not have all the answers: "If I had a recipe against secularization, I would have published it, and of course used it long ago," he says, drawing a parallel with the very early Christians, who often faced persecution.

The picture even then so far as Estonia goes is still not quite as black-and-white as some may think, Jourdan says.

"For instance, I was recently in Santiago de Compostela (in northwestern Spain-ed.) and was told that since the beginning of the year, hundreds of Estonians have come as pilgrims [there], the great majority of them being probably non-Catholics or non-Christians."

One example is the Archbishop Viilma of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church, who himself just made a nine-day, 315-km pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela (link in Estonia).

Bishop Jourdan was consecrated and installed as ordinary of Estonia on 10 September 2005 in Tallinn. He speaks fluent Estonian.

The original Crux interview is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

pope franciscatholic church in estoniareligion in estoniabishop philippe jean-charles jourdansecularization of estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:49

Elron conducts first test run to Turba

18:33

Swedbank misdemeanor proceedings terminated in favor of criminal ones

18:09

SDE chair: Forming committee won't get Ratas out of assessing minister

17:58

Ministry official: Finland still part of Rail Baltica project

17:34

What the papers say: Reform's stalling tactics and workers' rights

17:15

People's Unity Party (RÜE) to close shop and continue as a foundation

16:46

Paper: Listeria scandal hitting supermarket fish sales

16:28

Riigikogu committee to hear Helme first in Prosecutor's Office bias matter

16:03

Coop Pank IPO subscription period begins Monday

15:44

Language inspectorate: Who responsible for poor Estonian in service sector?

15:18

Rural affairs minister not in favor of local alcohol sales restrictions

15:00

Only a handful of fully independent pharmacist-owned drugstores in Estonia

14:35

Replica armored train Wabadus reaches Ida-Viru County

14:01

Lux Express buses run red traffic lights in Tallinn

13:26

Lawyer: Public rights on security camera usage not always followed

12:43

November party ratings: Social Democrats gain most during Järvik scandal

12:07

Paper: Former death row inmates may soon be eligible for release

11:57

M.V.Wool to temporarily halt production in new year

11:29

Opinion: EKRE looking for rural affairs minister's replacement

10:55

Ratas: People, motives behind threats against Kallas must be identified

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: