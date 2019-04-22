ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Laughter through the tears: Remembering Father Vello Salo ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
Father Sakarias Leppik, Orthodox Church of Estonia
Fr Sakarias Leppik of the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAOK).
Fr Sakarias Leppik of the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAOK). Source: Author's personal collection.
Opinion

Father Vello Salo, who died at the weekend at the age of 94, may have been comparatively unusual in being a Roman Catholic Priest from Estonia, who spent many years in exile during the Soviet occupation. However, as fellow priest – albeit from a different denomination – Father Sakarias Leppik explains, Father Salo's spirituality and ''Estonian-ness'' stemmed from roots which went much deeper than simply his nationality.

As the years have gone by, I have started appreciating Estonian-ness more and more: Not babbling about anything and everything, not being so direct, but caring more about the interlocutor. Never mind that we are in an era where talking about your nationality or pride in it hardly endears you to a lot of people.

With Vello Salo, I got two strong senses at the same time: A Spiritual sense on the one hand, but also a sense of being connected to a spiritual Estonian-ness, which hopefully I will carry with me till the day I die. This is because Father Vello's spirituality came from serving, and his Estonian-ness was very deep-rooted, running a lot deeper than mere nationality of a particular state.

Father Vello himself repeatedly stated that it is difficult for an Estonian to be a servant. From early on in its history, the ''under-people'' tag has not lent itself to helpfulness or openness, and has also made Estonian history sensitive to class distinctions. In this way, Father Vello was something of an expositor and excavator of atavistic and ancestral behaviours.

One of his most endearing traits was reflected in many of his honrouable actions. Having a broad experience of different, and not so different, cultures and civilisations, without doubt exceeding even those of (exiled Estonian writer) Karl Ristikivi, Father Vello had a much greater opportunity to spread his story worldwide and to serve his own people, still shackled at that time. Serving as a Roman Catholic priest during the cold War gave a broad canvas which he could express himself on.

Naturally, his fame preceded him. I first came across him on the Voice of America broadcasts, with Ilmar Mikiver, then towards the end of the last century, at the Pater Noster church on Jerusalem's Mount of Olives, where he signed off his ''Our Father'' prayer with an ''Estonians in a Free World''.

Finally I got to meet him for the first time, thanks to another Estonian Catholic priest, now serving in Germany, Father Rein Õunapuu.

I was able to talk to Vello Salo about those things which had a backdrop we both understood – things which I could not talk to anyone else about. I also had the opportunity to travel and experience other cultures, and could freely share much of those stories with Father Vello. However, we always have to apply a spiritual approach, in our case, and naturally cultural and societal themes follow on.

Sometimes we had a laugh together that priests have so much to converse to the world about, but in practice they tend to keep this in-house, as it were. The world does want a different narrative, after all.

Father Vello was well versed in Orthodox traditions. Goodness, he'd even sing in the choir at our Orthodox church. I too don't take the trading off with Western Christian traditions lightly, and sometimes sing in the choir at the Catholic Church. And so we also conversed on the emergence of an Estonian spirituality, its bearing, contemporary perception and future developments. And the beautiful Estonian language! This was always on our lips...

Father Vello's humour was graceful, timeless, but at the same time an intriguing faculty. No (character from The Good Soldier Švejk by Jaroslav Hašek) Otto Katz-esque clichés for him. He would have made a great politician. He had this talent to humorously deflect an uncomfortable, unnecessary or impolite aspect to a conversation. At the same time, how many were there who could read Father Vello's inner tears, when during some painful story, he had to still remain supportive, while at the same time he was screaming and crying towards the heavens...

For Father Vello, in my estimation, the number one thing in his life was Christ. And then people. And then Estonia – in that order. Sleep well, Father!

--

Father Sakarias Leppik is a priest in the Orthodox Church of Estonia, an autonomous Orthodox church whose primate is confirmed by the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople.

ERR News always welcomes opinion pieces on all topics related to Estonia. Email news@err.ee if you wish to submit a piece.

Editor: Andrew Whyte



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
22.04

Gallery: Estonian language state test heralds start of exam period

21.04

Survey: Reform looking at certain victory in European Parliament elections

21.04

Cleric, writer Vello Salo dies at 94

20.04

Mihkelson: Incoming government lacking common concept on border

20.04

Estonia 200 introduces European Parliament election programme

19.04

Hundreds participate in Veterans Day charity run in Narva

19.04

Tallinn City Council approves Kõlvart city government

19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

Opinion
22.04

Lennart Meri Conference warns of suspicious survey sent to guests

22.04

Ratas congratulates Zelensky on presidential election win in Ukraine

22.04

Tallinn University strips Rainer Vakra of bachelor's degree

22.04

Operail to cut 21 jobs in restructuring of operations at Tapa depot

22.04

Gallery: President starts meeting with incoming ministers Updated

Business
18.04

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

17.04

Bank of Estonia: Money laundering scandals may drive up cost of loans

17.04

Air Baltic: Tallinn first quarter passenger numbers increase by 32%

16.04

Rural municipality of 5,843 wants nuclear reactor

15.04

Producers: Oil refinery would help meet stricter sulfur requirements

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
22.04

Education minister: The future is educated, moral and enterprising

22.04

Laughter through the tears: Remembering Father Vello Salo

22.04

Lennart Meri Conference warns of suspicious survey sent to guests

22.04

Ratas congratulates Zelensky on presidential election win in Ukraine

22.04

Tallinn University strips Rainer Vakra of bachelor's degree

22.04

Operail to cut 21 jobs in restructuring of operations at Tapa depot

22.04

Gallery: President starts meeting with incoming ministers Updated

22.04

First quarter construction price index up 2% on year

22.04

PPA to provide daily Terevisioon bulletins on highway patrols locations

22.04

Noted political analysts join May HeadRead literary festival lineup

22.04

Prime minister, foreign minister, send condolences after Sri Lanka bombings

22.04

Gallery: Estonian language state test heralds start of exam period

22.04

Riigikogu marks centenary with exhibition, commemorative stamp and more

21.04

Survey: Reform looking at certain victory in European Parliament elections

21.04

Cleric, writer Vello Salo dies at 94

21.04

Police issue prohibition on stay to halt construction at Aidu wind farm

21.04

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

20.04

Mihkelson: Incoming government lacking common concept on border

20.04

Following Moscow visit, Lithuania calls on Estonia to coordinate actions

20.04

Estonia 200 introduces European Parliament election programme

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: