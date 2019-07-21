ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Restrictions to remain in place on loan ads ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
A public quick loan ad.
A public quick loan ad. Source: Priit Luts/ERR
Economy

Planned amendments to the Advertising Act will provide customers with more information about the conditions of quick loans, but current advertising restrictions will still continue to apply, thus preventing ads from being made attractive, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

Legislation currently in force limits the advertising of information regarding loans, leases and installment loans to customers; both the product and borrowing terms may not be included in a single advertisement.

Currently, when a consumer is shown a car ad, the ad may not display lease terms and their accompanying obligations, and thus the consumer lacks sufficient information for making an informed decision, Deputy Secretary General for Internal Market Kristi Talving said.

According to the planned amendment, loan providers would also be given the option to include borrowing terms, such as interest, repayment terms, the size of monthly payments and the total price, in their ads.

"More detailed discussion of borrowing terms increases competition on the loan market," Talving highlighted. "Greater choice and transparency also helps borrowers find the most suitable option for them."

Principles for responsible lending were adopted three years ago, and according to the ministry official, no concessions will be made in terms of said principles.

"An ad may not give the impression that taking out a loan is a risk-free and easy opportunity to solve one's financial problems," she said. "The goal is to prevent consumers from borrowing too willingly in the heat of the moment and without familiarizing themselves with borrowing terms."

Borrower must be capable of paying

Loan providers are obligated to ensure that an individual seeking to borrow, lease or take out an installment loan is capable of repaying the borrowed sum without any issues. If an applicant is unable to do so, they may not be granted a loan under the amended legislation either.

Loan providers must also possess an activity license, and their activities are monitored by the Financial Supervision Authority, which has the power to revoke this license should a loan provider violate advertising requirements.

"The market has stabilized over the past five years," Talving said. "The share of past due loans in the total sum of loan portfolios is less than five percent, and we have ten times fewer loan providers than we did in 2014. Thus, it is now time to allow consumers to make a more informed choice."

The bill of amendments to the Advertising Act has been sent to the Ministry of Justice for a round of approval; it has already been approved by the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Finance. The bill is expected to reach the Riigikogu by the end of this year.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of economic affairs and communicationsadvertisingloansadvertising actquick loans


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
20.07

'Tenet' film producers requesting extra two days filming on Laagna Road

20.07

Russia introducing electronic visa for St. Petersburg, Leningrad Oblast

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

20.07

President should resign, says Mart Helme Updated

19.07

Richness of Life raises over €32,000 in donations in second quarter

19.07

French court rejects Estonia ferry disaster damages claim

19.07

Gallery: Driverless bus makes debut in Kadriorg

19.07

Kazakhstan to upgrade Estonian representation to embassy status

Opinion
12:23

Estonian women's épée team defeated in world championship quarterfinals Updated

10:38

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

20.07

'Tenet' film producers requesting extra two days filming on Laagna Road

20.07

Russia introducing electronic visa for St. Petersburg, Leningrad Oblast

Business
17.07

Disputes over pharmacy relocations continue despite Supreme Court ruling

17.07

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

15.07

Unemployment slightly up on year to Q2 2019, down on previous quarter

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:26

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Restrictions to remain in place on loan ads

15:08

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo celebrates Ice Cream Day

12:23

Estonian women's épée team defeated in world championship quarterfinals Updated

10:38

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

20.07

'Tenet' film producers requesting extra two days filming on Laagna Road

20.07

Russia introducing electronic visa for St. Petersburg, Leningrad Oblast

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

20.07

President should resign, says Mart Helme Updated

19.07

Richness of Life raises over €32,000 in donations in second quarter

19.07

French court rejects Estonia ferry disaster damages claim

19.07

Gallery: Driverless bus makes debut in Kadriorg

19.07

Kazakhstan to upgrade Estonian representation to embassy status

19.07

Kaljulaid to Foreign Policy: I hate EKRE politicians' behavior

19.07

State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

19.07

Interview: How e-voting works in Estonia

19.07

Number of crashes involving buses on rise in recent years

19.07

Criminal procedure in Estonia to go fully digital

19.07

Katrina Lehis reaches last 16 at fencing world championships

19.07

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: