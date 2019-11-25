ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Student research papers in spotlight at Haapsalu language day event ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Poster for the event
Poster for the event "Alguses oli sõna" in Haapsalu. Source: Läänemaa Joint Upper Secondary School
News

A recent day dedicated to the Estonian language held in Haapsalu celebrated both the current Year of the Estonian Language as well as the 150th anniversary of the publishing of Haapsalu native Ferdinand Johann Wiedemann's Estonian-German dictionary. In the spotlight at the event were student reports about the Estonian language and literature as well as projects that had participated in the nationwide "Ode to the Estonian Language" contest.

"Alguses oli sõna" ("In the Beginning was the Word") brought together students from Hiiumaa Upper Secondary School, Läänemaa Joint Upper Secondary School and Noarootsi Upper Secondary School, who presented their practical work and research. Writing reports is an important skill, as it extends beyond knowledge learned on any one specific subject.

"It's incredibly important groundwork to be laid before going to university, because in university you typically don't write a single essay or dictation exercise, but certainly do a lot of research work, papers and so on," said Tiina Brock, an Estonian language and literature teacher at Läänemaa Joint Upper Secondary School. "Students have to learn this experience, skill — yes, skill — and competence of how to do research in upper secondary school already."

Läänemaa Joint Upper Secondary School student Anna-Maria Mustkivi researched via literature textbooks and interviews how required reading has changed over time. She also highlighted what writing an academic-style paper helps teach young students.

"More broadly speaking, time management and how to manage doing things like this independently," Mustkivi said. "In terms of the work itself, formatting and references and quotes are important."

Brock noted that work published by her school's students has also included poetry as well over the years. Läänemaa alumnus Karl-Christoph Rebane, for example, published a poetry collection titled "Artokraatia" with support from crowdfunding platform Hooandja and the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

haapsalueducationestonian languageyear of the estonian language
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:35

Omniva: Finnish postal strike affecting mail, packages to and from Finland

16:18

Helme accuses press of Järvik's dismissal

16:14

Paper: Estonian and Swedish police to cooperate over Kaja Kallas threat

16:01

Seeder on Järvik dismissal: It was the right choice

16:01

President, prime minister to discuss political situation Monday afternoon

15:49

Paper: Plans to start Baltic German Museum discussed

15:28

Veterinary and Food board suspends operations at M.V.Wool factories

15:22

Martin Helme: Coalition will not collapse if Järvik leaves office

15:03

Coalition decides to dismantle pharmacy reform bill

14:38

Estonian chocolate maker clinches international awards

14:12

Two children get stranded on Tallinn sea ice

13:44

Student research papers in spotlight at Haapsalu language day event

13:13

Paper: Good offer needs to be made to people about nuclear power

12:59

Protesters picket Tallinn Kaubamaja over battery farm egg sales

12:41

Opposition leaders: Lemetti dismissal EKRE-led pressure on civil servants

12:22

Finnair cancels all Tallinn-Helsinki flights due to strike in Finland

12:06

Paper: E-residency is soft power five years after launch

11:48

Traffic restrictions in Tallinn during Ukrainian president visit on Tuesday

11:29

Lemetti to take dismissal from rural affairs ministry to court

11:11

Trade unions, employers to sign minimum wage hike agreement

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: