Hitchcock festival comes to Tallinn and Tartu

A retrospective of legendary British film director Alfred Hitchcock's work started Friday and runs through the next week, on the big screen at two locations in Estonia, ERR's culture portal reports.

Kino Sõprus in Tallinn and Tartu Elektriteater are teaming up to show lesser known offerings such as silent movie The Ring (1927), from very early on in the Hitchcock cannon, alongside famous staples such as "North by Northwest", "Rope" and "Rear Window".

According to organizer Eva Näripea, Hitchcock, who died in 1980, always kept the viewer in mind when making movies.

"The type of cinematography that Hitchcock cultivated and developed into a genre of its own makes for a very a smooth viewing experience," Näripea told ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera.

Kino Sõprus site is here and Tartu Elektriteater's is here.

