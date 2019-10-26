ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Hitchcock festival comes to Tallinn and Tartu

Cary Grant in an iconic scene from
Cary Grant in an iconic scene from "North by Northwest", one of several Hitchcock classics to be served up alongside lesser-known fare in two Estonian movie theaters this week. Source: ERR
A retrospective of legendary British film director Alfred Hitchcock's work started Friday and runs through the next week, on the big screen at two locations in Estonia, ERR's culture portal reports.

Kino Sõprus in Tallinn and Tartu Elektriteater are teaming up to show lesser known offerings such as silent movie The Ring (1927), from very early on in the Hitchcock cannon, alongside famous staples such as "North by Northwest", "Rope" and "Rear Window".

According to organizer Eva Näripea, Hitchcock, who died in 1980, always kept the viewer in mind when making movies.

"The type of cinematography that Hitchcock cultivated and developed into a genre of its own makes for a very a smooth viewing experience," Näripea told ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera.

Kino Sõprus site is here and Tartu Elektriteater's is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

