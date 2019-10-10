ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Narva asks Minister of Culture for help to buy new piano ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Piano.
Piano. Source: Tanel Meos
News

Mayor of Narva, Aleksei Jevgrafov, is requesting financial help from the Ministry of Culture to buy a piano for €125,000 so major concerts can be held in the city.

In a letter sent to Minister or Culture Tõnis Lukas, Jevgrafov wrote: "The City of Narva is appealing to you regarding the need to acquire a new piano. This important acquisition for the City of Narva, in cooperation with the state, will create an opportunity to hold major international cultural events which are important for the development of Estonian cultural life."

According to the mayor, the average price of the required piano is about €125,000. Jevgrafov wrote that this sum is too expensive for the city budget to be able to afford on its own, but it could pay for a third of the cost.

The mayor said music events of national and international importance are held in Narva which are attended by a large number of people. He mentioned as examples the International Chopin Competition and the International Evgeny Mravinsky Music Festival.

"Great facilities must be provided for the creation, enjoyment and transmission of culture," Jevgrafov said. "Big events mainly take place in the city's largest concert hall, the Geneva Concert Hall, and are often performed with a concert piano that unfortunately does not meet quality requirements. This creates obstacles that sometimes prevent us from organizing high-level events."

He also mentioned that Rector of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater, Ivari Ilja, has believed since 2009 that the piano used in the Geneva Concert Hall does not meet modern requirements and should be replaced.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

narvatõnis lukasaleksei jevgrafov


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
11:23

Narva asks Minister of Culture for help to buy new piano

10:56

Statistics: Exports fall for third month running, imports also decrease

10:17

Selling greenhouse emissions credits earned Estonia €141.2 million in 2018

09:41

Restaurants, offices, apartments planned for Tallinn's Old City Harbour

09:03

Reinsalu calls on Turkey to end unilateral military action

08:30

Record turnout for Tartu's participatory budget public vote

09.10

What the papers say: Tallinn transport and Estonia's liberals

09.10

Helme promises to talk to Madison about hiring father-in-law

09.10

Italian Stefano Grassi to lead Kadri Simson's commission cabinet

09.10

Gridlock over Laar's list to be solved through amendment

09.10

Daily: Head of Taltech department says EU funds misuse a coping mechanism

09.10

Kaljulaid meets with Angela Merkel during Germany visit Updated

09.10

Rõivas: I'm not looking for a way out of politics

09.10

Linnahall conference and opera theater to cost between €160-170 million

09.10

Japanese ambassador visits training hall of Estonian sumo wrestler Baruto

09.10

Many bus and truck drivers not being paid minimum wage says union

09.10

Cachet aims to solve ridesharers' insurance problems

09.10

Former CEO: Swedbank different in Estonia and Sweden

09.10

Listeria found in sample taken from M.V.Wool products

09.10

Public voting ends at 6 p.m. for Tartu's participatory budget

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: