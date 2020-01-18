ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

In case you missed it: January 11-17 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The Comet Interceptor mission will travel to an as-yet undiscovered comet or other extra-Solar System space rock, making a flyby of the chosen target when it is on the approach to Earth’s orbit.
The Comet Interceptor mission will travel to an as-yet undiscovered comet or other extra-Solar System space rock, making a flyby of the chosen target when it is on the approach to Earth’s orbit. Source: ESA
News

The past week started off with a collision caused by a drunk driver on the island of Saaremaa, which killed three people, including a baby, saw continued conversations about the politicization of state organizations, and Estonia making headlines over press freedoms concerns. More positively, successes were seen in sport, with the women's epee team, and science, following the launching of an Estonian-made space telescope/camera, which could shed light on space rock from beyond our solar system.

MP condemns decision not to grant Estonian citizenship to 1,500 children

Social Democratic Party (SDE) Jevgeni Ossinovski said on Tuesday it was astounding and regrettable that the Center Party has voted against granting Estonian citizenship to 1,500 children.

Foreign minister meets Indian premier, supports Indian permanent UNSC seat

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu was in India this week, meeting the country's prime minister, Narendra Modi as well as other dignitaries, and taking part in the Raisina Dialogue geo-political conference.

Gallery: President Kersti Kaljulaid meets Chilean counterpart in Santiago

Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid visited Chile, en route to Antarctica, late on in the week, meeting her opposite number, president Sebastian Pinera.

Paper: Bolt pulls out of Finland for second time

Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt discontinued operations in Finland for the second time in recent years, citing current Finnish regulations and market terms that limit the company's opportunities for growth.

Paper: Whiff of outsourcing going on at ex-minister's PR firm 

No fewer then three former government ministers, who all belonged to different parties, are now at the same PR firm founded by one of them (Janek Mäggi). They aren't all on payroll, however, allegedly exploiting loopholes in Estonia's tax system.

Women's epee team takes step toward Olympic qualification 

The Estonian women's epee team reached the final of a world championship fencing stage in Havana, Cuba, on Sunday, losing to Italy. The result is a big step towards the Summer Olympics, ERR's sports portal reports.

Kontaveit to face Astra Sharma in Australian Open first round 

Tennis player Anett Kontaveit has been drawn against Astra Sharma in the first round of the Australian Open, with Kaia Kanepi meeting a qualifier yet to be announced.

Prosecutor's Office: Danske money laundering offenses over $2 billion

The Office of the Prosecutor General told daily Postimees Thursday that over 10 predicate offenses totaling over $2 billion (USD) have arisen from its investigation into the Estonian branch of Danish lender Danske Bank.

Two women, infant die in Saaremaa crash caused by speeding drunk driver

A drunk driver whose behavior was reportedly already known to the police caused the deaths of three people – two women and a baby – in a car crash on Saaremaa on Saturday. Police chief Elmar Vaher has already called the incident a crime and not an accident.

Opinion: Interior ministry bill restricts foreign students' rights

A draft amendment to the Aliens Act tabled by the Ministry of the Interior makes it incomprehensibly complicated for foreign students to study in Estonia, restricts their opportunities to work and earn a living, and obstructs them from staying on and working in Estonia, according to two students' representatives.

Samost: Politicizing nomination committee worst government decision so far

Politicizing the state firms Appointments Committee (Riigifirmade nõukogu), a body which selects board members to state-owned companies, is the worst decision the coalition government has made to date, said ERR's head of news and sport Anvar Samost.

RSF 'extremely concerned' for future of independent journalism in Estonia

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is "extremely concerned" for the future of independent journalism in Estonia after an exodus of nearly all investigative reporters and editorial writers from leading daily Postimees in recent weeks.

Gallery: EDF opens new air operations control center in Tallinn 

The Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) opened the new building of the air operations Control and Reporting Centre in Tallinn last Friday.

Estonian-built space telescope to embark on first-of-its-kind mission

A space telescope built by Estonian scientists is about to embark on a deep space mission (see picture), with the aim of photographing space rock which may have its origins outside our Solar System and bringing new knowledge of the system's origins.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

errestonian mediain case you missed it
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:02

Russian foreign minister hits out at Estonia Sputnik actions

13:40

International literacy conference to concentrate on multilingual education

13:15

Professor: Estonia has experienced a migration turn

12:50

Lebanese court convicts 27 of kidnapping Estonian cyclists

12:22

In case you missed it: January 11-17

11:16

Saaremaa fatal collision driver blood alcohol lower than earlier thought

10:34

Jüri Ratas commits to combatting money laundering while on Sweden visit

09:31

Ekspress Grupp Õhtuleht stake may be up for sale

08:43

Large-scale Utria Assault military navigation exercise underway

17.01

Paper: Imminent state company board spring clean indicates 'politicization'

17.01

Building permits issued in 2019 see over 20 percent rise on year

17.01

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from January 17-23

17.01

Paper: New electric vehicle purchase support used up in under four hours

17.01

Solman wants to change parental benefits system for successive children

17.01

Project started to make cyberdefense for public and private infrastructure

17.01

What the papers say: Cops crash chasing drunk driver, teachers trade places

17.01

Negotiations between Lüganuse Municipality and dismissed principal fail

17.01

Locals reluctant to welcome homes for people with special needs

17.01

Coalition to tie proposals to amend pension reform bill to confidence vote

17.01

Paper: Liquor store on Latvian border to convert to hardware store

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: