In case you missed it: January 11-17

The past week started off with a collision caused by a drunk driver on the island of Saaremaa, which killed three people, including a baby, saw continued conversations about the politicization of state organizations, and Estonia making headlines over press freedoms concerns. More positively, successes were seen in sport, with the women's epee team, and science, following the launching of an Estonian-made space telescope/camera, which could shed light on space rock from beyond our solar system.

MP condemns decision not to grant Estonian citizenship to 1,500 children

Social Democratic Party (SDE) Jevgeni Ossinovski said on Tuesday it was astounding and regrettable that the Center Party has voted against granting Estonian citizenship to 1,500 children.

Foreign minister meets Indian premier, supports Indian permanent UNSC seat

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu was in India this week, meeting the country's prime minister, Narendra Modi as well as other dignitaries, and taking part in the Raisina Dialogue geo-political conference.

Gallery: President Kersti Kaljulaid meets Chilean counterpart in Santiago

Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid visited Chile, en route to Antarctica, late on in the week, meeting her opposite number, president Sebastian Pinera.

Paper: Bolt pulls out of Finland for second time

Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt discontinued operations in Finland for the second time in recent years, citing current Finnish regulations and market terms that limit the company's opportunities for growth.

Paper: Whiff of outsourcing going on at ex-minister's PR firm

No fewer then three former government ministers, who all belonged to different parties, are now at the same PR firm founded by one of them (Janek Mäggi). They aren't all on payroll, however, allegedly exploiting loopholes in Estonia's tax system.

Women's epee team takes step toward Olympic qualification

The Estonian women's epee team reached the final of a world championship fencing stage in Havana, Cuba, on Sunday, losing to Italy. The result is a big step towards the Summer Olympics, ERR's sports portal reports.

Kontaveit to face Astra Sharma in Australian Open first round

Tennis player Anett Kontaveit has been drawn against Astra Sharma in the first round of the Australian Open, with Kaia Kanepi meeting a qualifier yet to be announced.

Prosecutor's Office: Danske money laundering offenses over $2 billion

The Office of the Prosecutor General told daily Postimees Thursday that over 10 predicate offenses totaling over $2 billion (USD) have arisen from its investigation into the Estonian branch of Danish lender Danske Bank.

Two women, infant die in Saaremaa crash caused by speeding drunk driver

A drunk driver whose behavior was reportedly already known to the police caused the deaths of three people – two women and a baby – in a car crash on Saaremaa on Saturday. Police chief Elmar Vaher has already called the incident a crime and not an accident.

Opinion: Interior ministry bill restricts foreign students' rights

A draft amendment to the Aliens Act tabled by the Ministry of the Interior makes it incomprehensibly complicated for foreign students to study in Estonia, restricts their opportunities to work and earn a living, and obstructs them from staying on and working in Estonia, according to two students' representatives.

Samost: Politicizing nomination committee worst government decision so far

Politicizing the state firms Appointments Committee (Riigifirmade nõukogu), a body which selects board members to state-owned companies, is the worst decision the coalition government has made to date, said ERR's head of news and sport Anvar Samost.

RSF 'extremely concerned' for future of independent journalism in Estonia

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is "extremely concerned" for the future of independent journalism in Estonia after an exodus of nearly all investigative reporters and editorial writers from leading daily Postimees in recent weeks.

Gallery: EDF opens new air operations control center in Tallinn

The Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) opened the new building of the air operations Control and Reporting Centre in Tallinn last Friday.

Estonian-built space telescope to embark on first-of-its-kind mission

A space telescope built by Estonian scientists is about to embark on a deep space mission (see picture), with the aim of photographing space rock which may have its origins outside our Solar System and bringing new knowledge of the system's origins.

