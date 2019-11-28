Newly renovated Fat Margaret tower to open for 32 hours on first day

The Maritime Museum in Tallinn's Fat Margaret will open its doors to visitors on Friday at 10 a.m. and will remain open for 32 hours following two years of reconstruction.

"The time is right to test whether we are talking to serious maritime and historical enthusiasts as well as families with children," said Urmas Dresen, head of the Estonian Maritime Museum.

The new permanent exhibition will tell the story of Estonia-related commercial shipping from the Middle Ages to the present day.

"Foreign visitors will be attracted to the exhibit by a medieval merchant ship and the findings discovered from it. Another ship preserved in such good condition has not been found in Europe," Dresen said.

On the opening night, Nov. 29, there will be tour lead by the museums' curators, a night tour with Urmas Dresen, and a morning sunrise tour on the rooftop terrace.

The new permanent exhibition at Tallinn's Maritime Museum at Fat Margaret tower. Source: Hendrik Osula

--

