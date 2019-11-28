ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Newly renovated Fat Margaret tower to open for 32 hours on first day ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The new permanent exhibition at Tallinn's Maritime Museum at Fat Margaret tower.
The new permanent exhibition at Tallinn's Maritime Museum at Fat Margaret tower. Source: Hendrik Osula
News

The Maritime Museum in Tallinn's Fat Margaret will open its doors to visitors on Friday at 10 a.m. and will remain open for 32 hours following two years of reconstruction.

"The time is right to test whether we are talking to serious maritime and historical enthusiasts as well as families with children," said Urmas Dresen, head of the Estonian Maritime Museum.

The new permanent exhibition will tell the story of Estonia-related commercial shipping from the Middle Ages to the present day.

"Foreign visitors will be attracted to the exhibit by a medieval merchant ship and the findings discovered from it. Another ship preserved in such good condition has not been found in Europe," Dresen said.

On the opening night, Nov. 29, there will be tour lead by the museums' curators, a night tour with Urmas Dresen, and a morning sunrise tour on the rooftop terrace.

The new permanent exhibition at Tallinn's Maritime Museum at Fat Margaret tower. Source: Hendrik Osula

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

fat margaret
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:36

Listeria bacteria found in meat packing company's raw materials

16:22

Estonia redefines the definition of kilogram

16:02

Party 'protection money' comes to €4.2 million, Reform declines funds again

15:44

VTA has not said why M.V.Wool must destroy all stock

15:23

Kaljulaid and Pope Francis discuss foreign policy

15:07

Archbishop Viilma meets with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in Moscow

14:43

Statistics: Business sector turnover increased in third quarter

14:29

Tartu budget increases by €16 million, focuses on schools and environment

14:03

Estonia takes on Baltic Assembly presidency

13:31

Authority overrules age limit on Transviabaltika Saaremaa procurement

13:02

Newly renovated Fat Margaret tower to open for 32 hours on first day

12:34

Simson's first job will be contributing to the European Green Deal

11:57

Kaia Kanepi through to round two of Czech Republic ITF tournament

11:35

State audit office awards €100,000 in performance bonuses in 2019

11:07

Gallery: Saaremaa gold bracelet on display for just five days

10:43

Chancellor of Justice: Currently no risk of politicization of officials

10:16

Peterkop: Estonia has found success with its apolitical officialdom

09:44

Konrad Mägi art exhibition to open in Turin on Friday

09:14

Paper: Järvik influenced PRIA in interests of three different businesses

08:55

M.V.Wool seeking relief from courts following factory closure injunction

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: