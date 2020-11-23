news

Fat Margaret wins Europe-wide digital cultural heritage award

Fat Margaret.
Fat Margaret. Source: Hendrik Osula
The Estonian Maritime Museum has been awarded the Heritage in Motion 'Best Achievement Award' for its digital and audiovisual solutions at Tallinn's Fat Margaret permanent exhibition "Towering Tales of the Sea".

Heritage in Motion is an annual multimedia competition on themes related to Europe's cultural and natural heritage for the creators and users of films, games, apps and websites. It celebrates the best multimedia achievements and products, engaging the public with Europe's outstanding heritage in all its forms.

The "Towering Tales of the Sea" exhibition features more than 30 digital solutions. Some use big real-time data, others are more hands-on and experiential and some are based on a vast amount of historic research.

The jury said: "The approach is ambitious and multifaceted by combining various technologies dynamically, thereby continuously engaging and surprising visitors."

The digital and audiovisual solutions were created in cooperation with the Platvorm studio.

The contest "Heritage in Motion" is organized by European Museum Academy, Europa Nostra (The European Voice of Civil Society committed to Cultural Heritage) and Europeana (Europeana is a web portal created by the European Union containing digitalized museum collections of more than 3,000 institutions across Europe).

Fat Margaret has also applied for the highest cultural heritage award Europa Nostra and nominees will be published at the beginning of December.

Fat Margaret has also reached the final round of the Estonian Construction Project of the Year competition in the building category, the winners of which will be announced on November 25.

The annual awards of the Estonian Association of Architects and the Estonian Association of Interior Architects, whose nominees also include the project of the Fat Margaret, will be announced on December 9. The competition for the annual awards of Estonian museums is also taking place.

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

