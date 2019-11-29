University of Tartu warning against fake tickets to Saturday's ball

The University of Tartu has issued a warning that some people are trying to scam or sell fake tickets to Saturday's ball at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) celebrating the centennial of the establishment of the Estonian-language university.

"We have received information that fake tickets are being sold to the ball," the university announced. "Before paying any money, be sure to verify whether the seller actually has a ticket to offer or whether they are a malicious scammer."

According to the university, the best way to verify the seller is to check out their social media account — whether they have been active recently, where they are located and whether they appear to be posting under their real name. "Please be very careful when buying tickets from people you don't know!" the school added.

Strange posts offering tickets for sale have appeared on the ball event's wall, for example. Dozens of people have posted seeking a ticket to the sold-out event, to which such accounts as Prince Adeyemi Oluwaferanmee ("I'm selling out my ticket message me if interested"), Robert Clay and Surprise Splendid have responded with ticket offers. Several other ticket offers that were posted on Thursday have since been deleted by the school as well.

The University of Tartu announced on Thursday that all extra tickets released for sale this week have also been sold out. A total of 1,500 tickets were sold to the ball at a price of €20.

Click here for more information regarding events celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Estonian-language university.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!