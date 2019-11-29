ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

University of Tartu warning against fake tickets to Saturday's ball ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The University of Tartu centennial ball to take place at ERM on Saturday is sold out.
The University of Tartu centennial ball to take place at ERM on Saturday is sold out. Source: ERR
News

The University of Tartu has issued a warning that some people are trying to scam or sell fake tickets to Saturday's ball at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) celebrating the centennial of the establishment of the Estonian-language university.

"We have received information that fake tickets are being sold to the ball," the university announced. "Before paying any money, be sure to verify whether the seller actually has a ticket to offer or whether they are a malicious scammer."

According to the university, the best way to verify the seller is to check out their social media account — whether they have been active recently, where they are located and whether they appear to be posting under their real name. "Please be very careful when buying tickets from people you don't know!" the school added.

Strange posts offering tickets for sale have appeared on the ball event's wall, for example. Dozens of people have posted seeking a ticket to the sold-out event, to which such accounts as Prince Adeyemi Oluwaferanmee ("I'm selling out my ticket message me if interested"), Robert Clay and Surprise Splendid have responded with ticket offers. Several other ticket offers that were posted on Thursday have since been deleted by the school as well.

The University of Tartu announced on Thursday that all extra tickets released for sale this week have also been sold out. A total of 1,500 tickets were sold to the ball at a price of €20.

Click here for more information regarding events celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Estonian-language university.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

university of tartueventsscams
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:58

What the papers say: EKRE's new candidate, climate strikes, and chickens

19:08

Isamaa Tallinn group wants all-Estonian schools within six years

18:28

Rimi recalls all salad products over Listeria fears

18:00

Sputnik has to leave Tallinn office space due to sanctions

17:44

Head of Estonian Lutheran church meets Patriarch Kirill in Moscow

17:32

Gallery: Reidi tee opens in Tallinn

17:12

No room in city budget for Vaba Lava Narva

17:03

University of Tartu warning against fake tickets to Saturday's ball

16:49

EKRE's new candidate for rural affairs minister announced

16:47

Finance ministry: Companies' profits under pressure despite economic growth

16:22

Ministry of Justice to nominate Andres Parmas for prosecutor general

16:04

Estonian skiers, coaches hit with four-year bans after doping investigation

15:46

Estonia-Finland natural gas link established as Balticconnector filled

15:29

Search for new interior ministry deputy secretary general draws blank

15:00

Culture is happening: Nov. 29 - Dec. 4

14:43

Järvik paid advisers bonuses before firing them

14:17

Statistics: October retail turnover up 4 percent on year

13:59

Social workers want media blackout on child protection cases reporting

13:28

Court rejects Illar Lemetti preliminary complaint and lawsuit

13:01

University torchlight procession to affect traffic in Tartu on Saturday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: