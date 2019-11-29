University torchlight procession to affect traffic in Tartu on Saturday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Hundreds of members of Tartu's sororities, fraternities and other student organizations participate in the annual torchlight procession on Dec. 1.
Traffic changes will be in effect in parts of Tartu's city center and around Toomemägi early Saturday evening in connection with celebrations of the centennial of the Estonian-language University of Tartu this weekend.

The traffic changes will be in effect from 4 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. in connection with the traditional annual student torchlight procession through town and special light show to take place in the ruins at Tartu Cathedral on Toomemägi afterward, according to a city government press release.

Torchlight procession participants will congregate on Vanemuise tänav in front of Vanemuine Concert Hall beginning around 4:15 p.m., at which point this section of the street will be closed to traffic. Beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m., the procession will begin to move downhill along Vanemuise tänav before turning left onto Ülikooli tänav and congregating in front of the main building of the University of Tartu, located at Ülikooli 18. Following speeches there, the torchlight procession will then proceed around the far end of the building, in front of the University Cafe, and along Jakobi tänav, past the old University of Tartu Church and the Faculty of Philosophy building. The procession will then continue via Ülikooli tänav onto Lossi tänav, uphill toward E. von Baeri tänav, before turning right and proceeding along the latter toward the tennis courts.

For the duration of the procession, which will last from approximately 4:30-5:30 p.m., parking along the aforementioned route is prohibited. Vanemuise tänav and Ülikooli tänav through Tartu Town Hall, however, will be reopened to traffic immediately following the passing of the procession.

A light show entitled "The Spirit of Tartu" ("Tartu vaim") will begin in the towers of the old Tartu Cathedral at 5:30 p.m., with spectators to gather on the tennis courts, on E. von Baeri tänav and along Kassitoome Hill.

In connection with the light show and expected crowds, E. von Baeri tänav will be closed to traffic from Näituse tänav to Oru tänav, as will Näituse tänav from Veski tänav to E. von Baeri tänav.

While the university was founded in 1632, Dec. 1 marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Estonian-language University of Tartu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tartuuniversity of tartutraffic changes
