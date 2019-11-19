Bank of Estonia releases University of Tartu coin for 100th anniversary

A €2 commemorative coin and a postage stamp dedicated to the centenary of the first Estonian language university will be released on Tuesday by the Bank of Estonia.

The Estonian language University of Tartu was established in the early days of the Republic of Estonia and promoted higher education in Estonian to create an educated national society that could play an important role in the development of the Estonian state, society and culture.

To mark the 100th anniversary, the Bank of Estonia is issuing into circulation one million €2 circulating coins with a special design featuring the university. Of these 17,500 will be BU finish (brilliant uncirculated) and presented on a coin card as mementos. A stamp dedicated to the university will also go on sale by Omniva on the same day. Both the commemorative coin and the stamp were designed by the artist Indrek Ilves.

The stamp for the centenary of the university has a nominal value of 0.65 cents. In total 30,000 stamps will be printed by the Vaba Maa printing house.

The €2 commemorative coin and coin card will be available from the Omniva online shop and the Eesti Pank Museum shop at Estonia pst 11, Tallinn, from midday on Nov. 19. Of the 17,500 coin cards, 7500 will go on general sale while the remaining 10,000 are destined for the University of Tartu. The coin card costs ten euros and up to five can be bought at once.

Indrek Ilves is a graphic designer working in Tallinn, who is best known as a designer of postage stamps. He graduated in graphic design from the Estonian Academy of Arts, and currently works as a stamp designer for Eesti Post. Over 18 years he has designed more than 100 stamps for Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania. He also designed the stamp in pure silver issued last year for the centenary of the Republic of Estonia.

--

