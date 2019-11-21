ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tartu's Christmas village opens on Dec. 1 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tartu's Christmas Village in 2018. Source: Kiur Kaasik.
Tartu is aiming to host Estonia's most beautiful Christmas village this year which will open at the start of December.

This year's Village of Light will cover half of Town Hall Square and can be seen until the middle of January. Construction will begin this week.

There will be 19 glass pavilions which will include the University of Tartu, Science Centre AHHA, the Theatre Vanemuine, as well as a shadow pavilion and chicken coop. Tartu's Christmas Tree will be erected in the centre of the Square.

This year's Christmas Village is being completed in cooperation with Faculty of Design students from the Estonian Academy of Arts, with help provided by students from Design of Products and Environments, Spatial Design, Media Graphics and Fashion Design.

They are being guided by EKA Design of Environments lecturer Raido Laasi, who said: "For our part we are doing everything to makes sure that the village is the cosiest meeting place in Tartu during the holiday period, where one can take a closer look at the various pavilions, enjoy a cup of coffee, or warm their hands by the bonfire."

 NGO Valgusklubi (The Light Club), which is the organiser of the Tartu Architectural Lighting and Light Art Festival (TAVA), is providing assistance with lighting in the Village of Light. One of this year's most exciting lighting solutions is the mirror green house, which is transformed into a shining spider web with the help of ultraviolet lights and mirrors and the special light installation that has been installed in the Village of Light for the solstice. The author of both installations is Elo Liiv.

Tartu's Village of Light will open on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m., along with the lighting of the city's Christmas lights and the first Advent candle.

Editor: Helen Wright

tartuchristmas market
