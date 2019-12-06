Foundation launched to support Tartu's capital of culture 2024 planning

A foundation has been established to support Tartu with its European Capital of Culture 2024 planning and implementation.

On Thursday, the City Council of Tartu agreed to establish the Tartu 2024 Foundation, which will plan the programme and activities of the European Capital of Culture.

At the moment, the foundation's board has one member, Erni Kask, the leader of the Tartu 2024 candidacy team. An additional member will be appointed in the coming months for a five-year term.

Kask said the foundation's next steps originate from the bid book 'Arts of Survival' that brought Tartu the title.

Kalle Paas, Triin Pikk, Merje Laimets and Kaspar Aug from the Tartu 2024 candidacy team holding the bid books presented to the international jury of European Capitals of Culture. The candidacy team also includes Erni Kask, Annela Laaneots and Berk Vaher. Source: Tartu 2024

The foundation's task is to lead the development and execution of the Tartu 2024 programme, marketing and communication, but also manage funds and assess the actions of the capital of culture.

Kask said that the foundation is responsible for carrying out the huge event and working with many partner organizations: "Every course of action mentioned in the book already had tens to hundreds of partners during the bidding phase and we expect more to come as the title year draws closer," Kask said.

The foundation has a council of five with representatives from Tartu City Government and City Council, universities, Southern Estonian municipalities and the Ministry of Culture. At the establishment, these were Margus Kasterpalu, Urmas Klaas, Aadu Must, Anneli Saro and Tiit Toots.

Tartu was named the 2024 European Capital of Culture in August 2019. The selection was made by an independent international expert panel chosen by institutions of the European Union. Tartu presented its bid together with 19 Southern Estonian municipalities. The bidding was initiated in 2017 by the City Council of Tartu.

The goals and actions of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 are available on their website and on their Facebook page.

Tartu 2024 Source: Kiur Kaasik

