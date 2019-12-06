ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foundation launched to support Tartu's capital of culture 2024 planning ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Posters for Tartu's term of European Capital of Culture in 2024.
Posters for Tartu's term of European Capital of Culture in 2024. Source: Kiur Kaasik
News

A foundation has been established to support Tartu with its European Capital of Culture 2024 planning and implementation.

On Thursday, the City Council of Tartu agreed to establish the Tartu 2024 Foundation, which will plan the programme and activities of the European Capital of Culture.

At the moment, the foundation's board has one member, Erni Kask, the leader of the Tartu 2024 candidacy team. An additional member will be appointed in the coming months for a five-year term.  

Kask said the foundation's next steps originate from the bid book 'Arts of Survival' that brought Tartu the title.

Kalle Paas, Triin Pikk, Merje Laimets and Kaspar Aug from the Tartu 2024 candidacy team holding the bid books presented to the international jury of European Capitals of Culture. The candidacy team also includes Erni Kask, Annela Laaneots and Berk Vaher. Source: Tartu 2024

The foundation's task is to lead the development and execution of the Tartu 2024 programme, marketing and communication, but also manage funds and assess the actions of the capital of culture.

Kask said that the foundation is responsible for carrying out the huge event and working with many partner organizations: "Every course of action mentioned in the book already had tens to hundreds of partners during the bidding phase and we expect more to come as the title year draws closer," Kask said.

The foundation has a council of five with representatives from Tartu City Government and City Council, universities, Southern Estonian municipalities and the Ministry of Culture. At the establishment, these were Margus Kasterpalu, Urmas Klaas, Aadu Must, Anneli Saro and Tiit Toots.

Tartu was named the 2024 European Capital of Culture in August 2019. The selection was made by an independent international expert panel chosen by institutions of the European Union. Tartu presented its bid together with 19 Southern Estonian municipalities. The bidding was initiated in 2017 by the City Council of Tartu.

The goals and actions of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 are available on their website and on their Facebook page.

Tartu 2024 Source: Kiur Kaasik

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tartu 2024
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:15

Security adviser to PM: We have never considered a plan B

15:07

Major European money laundering swoop uncovers dozens of suspects

14:32

Foundation launched to support Tartu's capital of culture 2024 planning

14:10

Consumer price index increased by 1.8 percent in November

13:33

No further Listeria bacteria found at meat-packers Oskari Lihatööstus

12:36

Former prime minister: Politicians do not have a clear goal

12:01

Wind farm developers holding joint press conference

11:34

Saaremaa to contribute €150,000 to Kuressaare-Stockholm summer flight plan

10:59

Wolves kill close to 20 dogs in recent months

10:28

Twenty people infected with Listeria bacteria in 2019, says health board

10:05

Statistics: Almost 12,000 job vacancies in third quarter

09:40

Defense forces to carry out exercise at Toompea on Friday evening

09:11

Gallery: Library opened in Viimsi shopping center

08:46

Foreign minister: Occupation and human rights violations must end

08:22

Gallery: Mythical creatures on display at Gingerbread Mania 2019

05.12

Foreign minister: early release of traitor incomprehensible

05.12

Government marks University of Tartu centennial with special session

05.12

Rural affairs ministry: no bugging device found in former minister's office

05.12

Agu Leinfeld: Let us have an internet-free day in Estonia

05.12

Mart Järvik's letter to Helme about alleged eavesdropping

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: