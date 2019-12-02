Gallery: First Advent candles lit in Estonia

On Sunday, the season of Advent began and candles were lit across Estonia.

The first Advent candle was lit on Peetri Square in Narva at 4 p.m. Creative groups of the city of Narva performed at the event.

An advent candle was all lit in Tallinn in the Old Town on Sunday evening and christmas lights were switched on in Tartu, Võru, and Kuressaare in Saaremaa.

On Saturday, the first Advent candle was lit in Haapsalu, something which has become a tradition in the city, Aktuaalne kaamera reported.

