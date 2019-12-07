ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Christmas forest unveiled in front of president's office ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

This year's Christmas forest in front of Kadriorg Palace.
Photo: This year's Christmas forest in front of Kadriorg Palace. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
Friday, the Christmas forest, which was prepared in cooperation with RMK, was opened in front of the Office of the President of the Republic.

A Christmas forest was unveiled in front of the Kadriorg Palace, seat of the Office of the Estonian President, on Friday.

This year's Christmas forest presents interesting facts about forests and fir trees, as well as displaying the presidential Christmas card for this year.

Organized in conjunction with state forestry commission the RMK, the forest carries a message of intergenerational bonding, ERR's Menu portal reports, noting that just as trees of all 'ages' play a role within the forest, so does every generation of humans contribute society.

The Christmas forest is open to the public until Jan. 6.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

christmaspresident kersti kaljulaidkadriorg palace
